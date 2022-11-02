World Series Game 4 gamethread

The Phillies can take a commanding lead in the World Series with a win in Game 4 tonight, after winning in a 7-0 rout last night. Cristian Javier will have to avoid tipping his pitches as Lance McCullers was accused of doing, as he starts on the mound tonight.
Astros lineup with Cristian Javier on the mound and Christian Vazquez catching. pic.twitter.com/2UQo6WPGa4— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 2, 2022
The Phillies will start Aaron Nola, and the lineup will see if they can continue their hot post-season hitting.
Phillies Game 4 World Series lineup vs. Astros. 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX/94WIP.— Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) November 2, 2022
Schwarber 7
Hoskins 3
Realmuto 2
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Bohm 5
Stott 6
Segura 4
Marsh 8
Nola RHP
Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.
