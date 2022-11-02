 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game 4 gamethread

Tip your waitress, not your pitches!

By Max Rieper
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Phillies can take a commanding lead in the World Series with a win in Game 4 tonight, after winning in a 7-0 rout last night. Cristian Javier will have to avoid tipping his pitches as Lance McCullers was accused of doing, as he starts on the mound tonight.

The Phillies will start Aaron Nola, and the lineup will see if they can continue their hot post-season hitting.

Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.

