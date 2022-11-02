World Series Game 4 gamethread

The Phillies can take a commanding lead in the World Series with a win in Game 4 tonight, after winning in a 7-0 rout last night. Cristian Javier will have to avoid tipping his pitches as Lance McCullers was accused of doing, as he starts on the mound tonight.

Astros lineup with Cristian Javier on the mound and Christian Vazquez catching. pic.twitter.com/2UQo6WPGa4 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 2, 2022

The Phillies will start Aaron Nola, and the lineup will see if they can continue their hot post-season hitting.

Phillies Game 4 World Series lineup vs. Astros. 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX/94WIP.



Schwarber 7

Hoskins 3

Realmuto 2

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Bohm 5

Stott 6

Segura 4

Marsh 8



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) November 2, 2022

Game time is at 7:03 CT on FOX.