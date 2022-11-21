Royals Rumblings - News for November 21, 2022

Royals bench coach Paul Hoover talked to the Weirton Daily Times about his new gig.

“I am trying to get as much work done as I can ahead of time, so when we get to spring training, we’re able to be making sure everyone is getting their time with the guys to get them prepared for the season,” Hoover said. Once spring training ends, Hoover will be the guy Quatraro leans on in game for opposing teams’ tendencies, in-game decisions, etc. “It’s more of a leadership role to make sure the players and staff are all aligned and on the same page,” Hoover said.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to last week’s tender decisions.

The decision to tender contracts to Garrett and Mondesi seems a bit superfluous, especially at the surface level. In relation to the 30-year-old Garrett, the Royals already have lefties in the bullpen such as Lovelady and Anthony Misiewicz, who looked good after coming over from Seattle (sans a few home runs allowed). While Garrett kept the ball in play (he didn’t allow a single home run), his control issues (6.35 BB/9; 1.53 K/BB ratio) were concerning developments in his first season in Kansas City. As for Mondesi, Royals fans certainly know about his talent. Unfortunately, his ability to stay healthy has pretty much limited any kind of value he gives to this team, both in the short and long term.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals wonders if Brad Keller can bounce back next year.

On one hand, Keller didn’t do a ton to earn what he may get via the arbitration process this coming spring. On the other, his underlying metrics (4.50 FIP, 4.37 xERA) indicate that he could bounce back in a minor way as the 2023 season unfolds and perhaps the trade interest he garnered this year could parlay itself into a deal next summer. Garrett’s ERA is an eyesore, but his 3.40 FIP and 3.62 xERA could see him through to a bit of positive regression moving forward. There wasn’t a particularly wrong decision for Kansas City to make for either player, but the club will now be hoping to see different results from the same players under a new pitching coach.

MLB.com writer Mark Feinsand tries to find a free agent match for each team.

Royals: Michael Lorenzen, RHP The Royals had some positive developments in 2022, but the rotation was not one of them. Kansas City’s 4.76 ERA ranked last among AL starting staffs, as Brady Singer (3.23 in a team-high 153 1/3 innings) and Zack Greinke (3.68) were the only starters with ERAs below 4.00 (min. 100 IP).

Joel Goldberg was on the Fangraphs podcast, and was asked if the Royals can emerge like this year’s Guardians.

“It’s possible, sure,” responded Goldberg. “But a lot is going to have to go right. There are certain teams in baseball that have that margin of error [and] it’s hard to compare Kansas City to a big-market team. If Boston wants to turn things around next year, they could go all in. It doesn’t guarantee that they’ll do it, but they could throw all their money at that. That’s not going to happen here, so you’ve got to get everything right. Cleveland seems to have gotten everything right last year. But look at a market like St. Louis, where they get just enough right, every single year, that a bad year is still above .500 and [they are] battling for the playoffs. That’s where [the Royals] want to get to.

The Pirates sign former Royals pitcher Nathan Webb.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman reviews Jose Cuas’ season.

The Twins are motivated to retain Carlos Correa.

The Dodgers have a lot of payroll flexibility to pursue Aaron Judge.

The Mets have met with free agent Justin Verlander.

Former Royals pitcher Matt Strahm wants to be a starter again.

How Dusty Baker set a winning culture in Houston.

Young Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami says he would like to play in MLB some day.

The Yankees bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal.

CBS Sports ranks the top 20 prospects in baseball.

Ecuador defeats Qatar to open the World Cup.

#1 South Carolina defeats #2 Stanford in women’s college basketball after a Stanford player calls a timeout they didn’t have.

Top-ranked law schools are leaving the U.S. News and World report rankings.

Bob Iger is back to lead Disney.

The third season of Love is Blind has turned into a horror show.

Your song of the day is Bloc Party with Helicopter.