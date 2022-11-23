Dayton Moore hired by Texas Rangers as special advisor

The Texas Rangers have hired former Royals general manager Dayton Moore to be a special advisor, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. The Royals fired Moore in September after 16 years with the team. The Rangers are run by former Royals pitcher Chris Young, who Moore signed to play for the Royals from 2015 to 2017.

It is not clear what Moore’s role will be exactly, but he is an experienced baseball executive who can assist Young with his duties. The Rangers fired long-time executive Jon Daniels in August after 16 years and two pennants with the club, giving control of the club to Young. The Rangers have experienced six losing seasons in a row since their last playoff appearance in 2016, and lost 94 games this year despite spending nearly $500 million on three free agents - infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and pitcher Jon Gray.

Moore has nearly three decades of experience in professional baseball, starting as a scout with the Atlanta Braves in 1994. He eventually rose to director of player personnel development with the Braves before the Royals hired him as general manager in 2006. With the Royals he had just three winning seasons, but won two pennants and the 2015 championship.

Moore had hinted he had something lined up in an appearance on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast with Rob Bradford last week, saying he expected to be in spring training with somebody. He also said he was “shocked” by his firing in Kansas City, and stuck to his guns on his baseball philosophies, which contrasted with the direction owner John Sherman wanted to take the team. He also indicated he was excited at the prospect of getting back to knowing personnel at the scouting and minor league development level.

The Rangers also hired former Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux to join their coaching staff. The Royals still have yet to hire a pitching coach, and have not determined whether or not they will retain coaches John Mabry and Larry Carter.