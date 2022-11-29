Royals Rumblings - News for November 29, 2022

Anne Rogers at MLB.com writes about free agent starting pitchers the Royals could target.

Zach Eflin, RHP Eflin, 28, has spent his entire Major League career with the Phillies, so it would be a hard sell to lure him away from Philadelphia after its World Series run in 2022, one that Eflin was a key part of in the bullpen. He’s been a starter for most of his career, though, and his experience would be valuable for the Royals. An injury-riddled season gave him a 4.04 ERA across 20 games (13 starts) and 75 2/3 innings, but he doesn’t walk a ton (4.8% walk rate in ’22) and limits hard contact, which is exactly what the Royals are looking for.

Jose Cuas was honored with the Tony Conigliaro Award for overcoming adversity.

Cuas made his major league debut in June after nearly walking away from baseball twice. He shared his excitement on receiving the award. “I am extremely honored to receive this award. This accomplishment is a significant milestone in my life. To see my name mentioned next to Tony Conigliaro is truly a blessing,” Cuas said.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders if Jackson Kowar can be salvaged.

Honestly, it’s hard to see how much of Kowar’s struggles are mental and how much is due to his mechanics. From a fan and outside perspective, there doesn’t seem to be anything alarming with Kowar mechanically, though it does seem like he has made some adjustments over this past season to help streamline his delivery a bit (he primarily pitched out of the stretch last year). Thus, it seems like if the new pitching coach wants to have an impact on Kowar, it will start with building his confidence after a rough season and a half at both the Major AND Minor league levels.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals looks at a ranking that has the Royals near the bottom of the free agent destination list.

Patrick Brennan looks the impact of the ban on shifts, with MJ Melendez among those that could benefit the most.

José Abreu signs a three-year, $58.5 million deal with the Astros.

The Dodgers meet with free agent Justin Verlander.

Why Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga is unlike any other free agent.

The Mariners are interested in outfielder Michael Conforto.

A look at the only catcher who threw out Bo Jackson stealing in high school.

More Brewers players could be traded.

Miguel Cabrera announces the 2023 season will be his last.

The 2022 Giants re-wrote the rules on pinch-hitting.

The 16-member committee to consider whether Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will be elected to the Hall of Fame is named.

The Chiefs sign running back Melvin Gordon.

Tiger Woods is out of the Hero World Challenge with plantar fasciitis.

Twitter is in a spat with Apple.

Video games - for dogs!

The 100 greatest TV theme songs of all-time.

Your song of the day is Phantom Planet with California.