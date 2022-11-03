Royals Review Radio: The Manager Matt Quatraro episode

The Royals have found their new manager - Matt Quatraro, former bench coach of the Rays. Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco react to the hiring, plus we talk to Elijah Flewellen of DRaysBay about what to expect from “Q”. Plus we talk about the extra inning ghost runner rule that may be here to stay.

Links to some of the things we talked about:

Max Rieper: Matt Quatraro isn’t a splashy hire - and that’s a good thing

RoyalTreatment: The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them

Matthew LaMar: The ghost runner rule is good

You can read Elijah Flewellen’s work at DRaysBay.

