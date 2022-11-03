World Series Game 5: Phillies v. Astros

Last time Noah Syndergaard pitched in the World Series, he asked the Royals to meet him 60 feet, 6 inches away from home plate. The Royals took him up on that offer and had a team meeting on the mound, but Noah was notoriously absent.

It has been seven years and four days since Syndergaard pitched in a World Series game, and this time it will be in a similarly urgent situation. When he took the mound for Game 3 of the 2015 World Series, the Mets were down 2-0 to the Royals, needing a win to stay alive. Tonight, he takes the mound for Game 5 with the series knotted up at 2-2, needing a win to keep his team from the brink of elimination headed back to Houston.

Philadelphia took home field from the Astros in Game 1, but lost it after last night’s no-hit loss. The underdog Phillies already ensured a trip back to Houston, but going back up 3-2 needing just one win on the road is far preferable to needing two wins, down 3-2. The team that wins Game 5 of a 2-2 series go on to win the series nearly 70% of the time. So, it’s a big game.

Philadelphia will go with a bullpen game tonight, starting with Syndergaard, hoping to return to Houston with that coveted 3-2 series lead, something especially important for the Phillies.

The Astros were 55-26 at home this season while Philly was below .500 on the road. You have to think Houston would like their chances of winning two straight games at home, even if they lose tonight.

The Astros send their ace Justin Verlander to the mound tonight, looking to rebound from a rough Game 1 performance. The Phillies roughed up Verlander for five earned runs across five innings of work in their extra-inning win.

Syndergaard, meanwhile, has pitched just 4.1 innings this postseason, making just one start against Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS. However, he’s been effective in those innings, giving up just one run on three hits.

There is also one more important announcement for tonight:

Bringing the powder blues to the World Series pic.twitter.com/UwOCpqingU — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 3, 2022

