World Series Game 6 thread

The Astros find themselves one win away from their second World Series championship in the last six years. Since the Astros won the World Series in 2017 they have appeared three more times while six other teams have failed to even achieve the post season. Let’s just say I’m really hoping for a Phillies victory, tonight.

Tonight’s game will be a rematch of last Saturday night’s game. Zack Wheeler will pitch for the Phillies while Framber Valdez will pitch for Houston. The Astros took the first game 5-2 behind a stellar outing from Valdez. Wheeler had one of the worst starts of his season when he allowed five runs, four earned, in five innings pitched. Both he and the Phillies batters will have to do better if they want to want to play for the championship tomorrow.

Lineups