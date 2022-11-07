Royals Rumblings - News for November 7, 2022

Zack Greinke is one of 131 players who are free agents today.

Craig Brown looks at Greinke’s free agency.

Greinke, who signed a one-year, $13 million deal last March turned out to be a proper investment for the club, finishing with a 1.9 fWAR, the second-best mark among Kansas City pitchers. In fact, he and Brady Singer were the only pitchers who finished with an fWAR greater than 1.0. About that new pitching coach… It goes without saying that Greinke will not get a qualifying offer from the Royals, but it does sound like he’s open to a return. Rogers reports the Royals are interested. Jon Heyman from the New York Post writes that Greinke expects to pitch in 2023. I got the sense that Greinke truly enjoyed his encore with the Royals, serving as the senior member of the youth-laden pitching staff. If both parties are interested, there’s no reason Greinke can’t be back.

Royals prospects fared well in the Arizona Fall Star Game.

Royals Entering in the third, southpaw Christian Chamberlain whiffed three Top 100 Prospects — the Rockies’ Zac Veen, the Padres’ Jackson Merrill and the Dodgers’ Andy Pages — in succession, requiring a mere 12 pitches to get through the perfect frame. Outfielder John Rave entered the game as a defensive replacement in center in the sixth and struck out in his lone plate appearance in the eighth.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman reviews the season from Vinnie Pasquantino.

The Astros will hold their championship parade today.

Will the Astros get our respect finally?

The Dodgers and Astros are early favorites to win the championship next year.

Philadelphia became the first city to lose two championships on the same day.

The Mets sign reliever Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal.

Which players will be made Qualifying Offers?

Which big players could opt out of their contract?

Astros ownership nixed a potential deal to acquire Willson Contreras.

Matt Holliday joins the Cardinals as a bench coach.

This year’s Gold Glove selections left more questions about the criteria.

Wandering into legal sports betting may be delicate for baseball.

Has Justin Fields made the leap to franchise quarterback?

The Boston Bruins cut ties with a prospect who had been convicted of racial abuse and bullying.

AI may require us to re-learn how we use to the internet.

How kids can learn from their parents’ mistakes.

An oral history of the David S. Pumpkins SNL sketch.

Your song of the day is Ed Sheeran with Autumn Leaves.