Royals Rumblings - News for November 8, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about what the Royals will be looking for in a pitching coach.

“We have some reason to believe that some of our processes that we implemented and got a bit heavy-handed with — mainly the game-planning perspective that we emphasized more than we probably should at the lower levels — probably has hindered us,” Picollo said at that time. Picollo also praised the work that manager of pitching performance Mitch Stetter and Brandon Nelson from the research and development department have done in that regard — breaking down particular pitches, pitch usage and pitch design and pitch tunneling with the help of technology and data. Picollo pointed to that as an area where the Royals needed to “continue to expand those efforts.”

Zack Buchanan at The Athletic writes about John Rave’s efforts to get on the 40-man roster.

The Royals seem to think there’s more in there. “I don’t like using the term ‘late-bloomer,’” says Alec Zumwalt, the team’s senior director of hitting performance, but “guys figure things out at different stages in their life.” Rave has worked on both his approach, swinging only at pitches he can hit hard, and on mechanical tweaks that increase the number of pitches that fall into that category. “He’s been able to make adjustments to the ball up in the zone,” Zumwalt says. “He’s been able to stay on the ball running away from him better as he’s gotten into pro ball.” This fall, Rave has been “trying to hit for power,” the outfielder admits. So far, though, he’s slugged only .406, although 17 games is a tiny sample.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals writes that Matt Quatraro will be looking to connect with players.

To close out the week, Quatraro went on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio to discuss the process of joining the Royals and what he’s been up to during his first few days on the job. His first steps as manager? Connect with as many people in his new organization as possible. “What I’m trying to do is make the first priority to just connect with everybody,” Quatraro said. “Players, staff — make phone calls. Just try to introduce myself and have them put a voice with the name. In the absence of being with everybody, just try to check in with them, see how their offseasons are going and just start the relationships. That’s the biggest thing.”

Jonny Gomes admits he has no memory of the championship parade speech he gave in Kansas City.

How will history remember the Houston Astros?

Finalists for MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year are announced.

Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Jacob deGrom all opt out of their deals to become free agents.

The White Sox pick up Tim Anderson’s option, but decline the option on Josh Harrison.

The Yankees pick up the option on Luis Severino.

The Rockies trade outfielder Sam Hilliard to the Braves.

The Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani.

MLB announces plans for the draft lottery.

A look at the strongest arms behind the plate.

Triple-A hands out All-Stars and awards.

