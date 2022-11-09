Royals lose reliever Gabe Speier to Mariners on waivers

The Royals announced they have lost left-handed reliever Gabe Speier to the Seattle Mariners on waivers. The 27-year-old had a 3.83 ERA and 4.23 FIP with 7.9 strikeouts-per-nine innings in 40 innings over parts of the last four seasons with the Royals. This year he had a career-high in innings pitched in the big leagues, making 17 appearances with a 2.33 ERA in 19 1⁄ 3 innings, although he had a reverse split with lefties hitting him better than right-handers.

Speier was originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2013, and has played in the Tigers, Braves, and Diamondbacks organizations before joining the Royals. He was acquired in a trade in 2018 from Arizona with pitcher Elvis Luciano for outfielder Jon Jay.

Speier joins pitcher Luke Weaver as players the Mariners have claimed off waivers from the Royals this off-season. The Royals now have 38 players on their 40-man roster and have until November 15 to add players to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Pitchers Alec Marsh and TJ Sikkema are among the players likely to be added.