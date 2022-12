This will be Max Rieper’s last show as host, but fear not, Jeremy Greco and new writer Jacob Milham will carry on the show! The three discuss free agents they like and free agents they don’t like, and take a look at this year’s Hall of Fame ballot.

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Jeremy Greco at @hokius, and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.