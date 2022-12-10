Weekend Rumblings - News for December 10, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown considers what the Royals should do with Brady Singer.

So I think the proper course of action here is to work with Singer on a long-term deal. They have plenty of time between now and the start of the season. That’s my first choice in this situation. But if Singer saw the starting pitching market this year and thinks, “hey, I can bet on myself, make a bunch in arbitration and then hit the market and set my grandchildren’s grandchildren up for life, why not?” I don’t think I’d be opposed to shopping him because the return could be immense.

Lynn Worthy writes about all the Royals participating in next spring’s World Baseball Classic.

The absence of core players could be challenging, but the Royals won’t stand in the way of players participating. “We’ve always been supportive of it,” Royals executive vice president and general manager J.J. Picollo said this week at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. “I think it’s healthy for the game. It’s interesting for fans. I think the players enjoy it. They like playing for their home country, especially Venezuela, the Dominican, U.S., Japan. They really enjoy playing for their home countries.”

The Royals announce a public meeting to discuss a downtown ballpark district.

The Nationals sign pitcher Trevor Williams to a two-year, $13 million deal.

Steve Cohen and the Mets have a plan.

Carlos Rodón is seeking a seven-year deal.

Who could replace Xander Bogaerts in Boston?

Arizona is interested in veteran third basemen Justin Turner and Evan Longoria.

The Braves have had minimal negotiations with Dansby Swanson this off-season.

The Angels were among the bidders for Willson Contreras.

Dylan Cease will get $2.4 million in the new pre-arbitration pool.

Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami plans to jump to MLB in 2025.

