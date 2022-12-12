Royals Rumblings - News for December 12, 2022

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at what Max Castillo and Carlos Hernandez can provide this year.

Castillo actually threw the ball in the strike zone 5.2 percent more with the Royals, and actually threw more first-pitch strikes as well (2.5 percent more to be specific). And yet, his called-strike percentage dropped by 4.5 percent, which is a big reason why his CSW rate dropped so heavily after being traded. What was the reason? Well, hitters adjusted, and simply were more aggressive against Castillo, especially after moving to Kansas City.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals considers some veteran catching options.

Just about everyone in Royals circles should be familiar with Cam Gallagher, as he was a second-round pick by the franchise in 2011 and spent parts of six seasons with the big-league team. After being traded at this year’s deadline to the San Diego Padres in exchange for outfielder Brent Rooker and playing 16 games for their Triple-A affiliate, he was picked up off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles. Six games into that stint and once the season was over, Gallagher rejected his outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk and subsequently became a free agent.

Former Royals first baseman Frank Schwindel is headed to Japan.

Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman wonders if the Royals would trade Salvador Perez.

The Mets sign Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal.

Toronto signs centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year deal.

Who are the best fits for Dansby Swanson?

The A’s have a high asking price for catcher Sean Murphy.

There is a “mystery team” in on Carlos Rodón.

Red Sox GM Chaim Bloom reacts to losing Xander Bogaerts.

Pitcher Cole Hamels is planning a comeback in 2023.

What some players received in bonuses under the new pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Jay Jaffe looks back at the career of Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, who passed away earlier this month.

Sacramento State and Incarnate Word played one of the craziest football games ever well after midnight.

Andrew Luck talks about why he walked away from the NFL.

Twitter Blue subscription is coming back with phone number verification and a higher price on iOS.

The Orion capsule returned to Earth after its month-long Artemis mission to the moon.

The 50 best video games of 2022.

Your song of the day is KC & The Sunshine Band with Give It Up.