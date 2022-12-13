Royals Rumblings - News for December 13, 2022

Anne Rogers writes about some free agent pitchers the Royals could look to target.

5. Ryan Yarbrough, LHP Yarbrough could have been on the starter’s list, because he filled a variety of roles for the Rays for the past four seasons before they designated him for assignment last month. The crafty lefty struggled more the past two seasons (4.90 ERA across 50 appearances, which included 30 starts) than his first three years in Tampa Bay (3.94 ERA in 77 appearances, with 29 starts), and he was due more than $4 million in arbitration, leading the Rays to let him go. Quatraro is familiar with Yarbrough, and the 30-year-old could fill a depth role for the Royals, whether they need starts or relief outings. While he doesn’t strike out many batters — he doesn’t have exceptional velocity relative to league average — he also consistently has one of the lowest walk rates among pitchers.

Craig Brown at Inside the Fountains reacts to the slow off-season.

My napkin math says the teams in the AL Central have combined to spend a whopping $55 million in the free agent market to this point. That’s not even Steve Cohen’s tax bill. While the Royals aren’t doing anything to improve their roster, the rest of the Central is pretty much in a similar state. Again (and again and again) it’s absolutely shameful the Royals have failed to compete in this division on a regular basis.

Jacob Milham at Inside the Royals looks at some potential non-roster invitees for the Royals.

The Blue Jays sign Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Atlanta acquires catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade with Milwaukee and Oakland.

The Twins sign catcher Christian Vazquez to a three-year, $30 million deal.

Sean Manaea signs a two-year, $25 million deal with the Giants.

Houston is pursuing a trade with Daulton Varsho of the Diamondbacks.

