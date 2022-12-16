Royals Rumblings - News for December 16, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about why the Royals signed Ryan Yarbrough.

Yarbrough’s addition also signals the Royals’ desire to address some glaring shortcomings in the pitching staff’s performance last season. “The things that stand out,” Picollo said. “He throws strikes. He has a very low walk percentage. He commands the ball. There’s a lot of soft contact. And it’s a very, very high strike percentage.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter reacts to the Yarbrough signing.

Basically, Yarbrough was affected by a rough June, where he only pitched seven innings. In July, he was much better, as he not only posted a 3.52 ERA in 15.1 IP, but he also struck out 14 while walking two. In the second half overall, the 31-year-old lefty posted a 3.54 ERA (1.95 points better than his first-half mark), and also struck out 37 batters while only walking 11, suitable for a 3.36 K/BB ratio. That latter metric is much better than the 2.18 mark he posted in that category in the first half of 2022.

Trey Donovan at Inside the Royals gives his analysis on Yarbrough.

Although Yarbrough’s 2022 was far from what was expected, there are still some numbers that look good. One positive is his through-the-order splits. Beginning with his starting splits, Yarbrough struggled with the first time through the order, giving up more hits and walks. He steadily got better through the game, but he was just average. As a reliever, he showed some potential. In his first time through the order, Yarbrough had a 3.18 ERA, a 7.15 K/9, a 1.99 BB/9 and a LOB% of 95.5. The main issue, again, was that he gave up home runs, as that was close to two HR/9 at 1.99. Coming to Kauffman Stadium will probably help those numbers out, but let’s get into some more in-depth issues Yarbrough has had.

Incoming Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden comments on a downtown ballpark in Kansas City.

“We want to do everything we can to support what they’re doing,” Rowden said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday. “I’m not from Kansas City obviously, but downtown ballparks generally bring a lot of vibrance and a lot of excitement to the downtown areas which I think can be a good thing for anybody.”

MLB Pipeline has a 2023 Mock Draft.

8. Royals: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida Waldrep transferred from Southern Miss and wowed Florida-area scouts with his electric stuff this fall. If he maintains that this spring, he won’t last this long. The Royals had some success last time they took a Gators starter when they nabbed Brady Singer in the first round of the 2018 Draft.

Gavin Cross tops the list of Baseball America’s top ten Royals prospects.

Bill Mitchell at BA comments on Royals prospects in his chat.

Noah (LA): Besides stay healthy, what does Asa Lacy need to do to take steps forward? Bill Mitchell: Noah, it was another difficult year for Lacy. I’ve remained high on his potential, but 2023 is going to be a key year for him. The back issues that bothered Lacy all season affected his delivery and landing, resulting in extraordinarily high walk totals. The fastball and slider are still plus pitches or better when he’s right, but we just haven’t seen enough of those good times since he joined the Royals organization. Opinions outside the organization believe that he needs to get back to what he was throwing at Texas A&M and simplify his mechanics. Lacy will be just one of many projects in the spring as the Royals revamp their pitching development structure.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks at the good and bad of Nick Pratto.

Royals minor league outfielder John Rave talks to his local paper in Illinois.

