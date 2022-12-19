Royals Rumblings - News for December 19, 2022

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic writes about the Royals and some of the players they are looking to trade.

Club officials believe Dozier is best at first base or in right field, but if they are unable to find a taker they will play him at third base. One thing is clear: Bobby Witt Jr. will be the team’s everyday shortstop. The Royals do not want to hinder his development by continuing to move him between short and third, as they did last season. Center fielder Michael Taylor, under contract for $4.5 million entering his walk year, is another player the Royals are willing to move. The Royals want to play Drew Waters and Kyle Isbel in center. Taylor, a below-average hitter and above-average defender, could appeal to contenders as a fourth outfielder. The Braves pursued him at the deadline last year, seeking protection in the event Michael Harris II got injured. The Astros liked Taylor the year before that.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks at why Eric Hosmer might fit for the Royals.

The main reason we essentially dismissed the notion of bringing Hosmer back two seasons ago—the heavy burden of his contract—no longer exists. What it would now cost Kansas City to acquire a fiery Gold Glover who has something left in his bat (certainly more than O’Hearn and Dozier seem to have in theirs) and could combine his championship approach to Salvador Perez’s on a young club that must learn how to win, is the bargain price of the major league minimum.

Salvy is still hitting dongs this winter.

Salvador Pérez disputó su primer juego contra Tiburones de La Guaira y de que manera, con dos cuadrangulares. #LVBPxBeisbolPlay pic.twitter.com/D5xivg9PVp — BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) December 18, 2022

The White Sox sign former Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero and former Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league deals.

Dansby Swanson signs a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs.

Boston signs third baseman Justin Turner to a two-year, $22 million deal.

J.D. Martinez heads to the Dodgers on a one-year, $10 million contract.

Houston brings back Michael Brantley on a one-year, $12 million deal.

The Pirates sign catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year deal and acquire outfielder Connor Joe from the Rockies.

The Cubs are close on a deal with pitcher Drew Smyly.

Twins outfielder Max Kepler is drawing trade interest.

Fangraphs updates their 2023 international prospects board.

