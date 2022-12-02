Royals Rumblings - News for December 2, 2022

Ken Rosenthal speculates that the White Sox could be interested in Salvador Perez due to the Pedro Grifol connection, but a trade is not likely.

The Royals, however, are not inclined to move Perez, and certainly not to a team in their division. Perez is the last player remaining from their 2015 World Series champions. Club officials view him as an important part of the Royals’ offense and an asset in the development of their young pitchers. As a player with at least 10 years of service, five with the same club, Perez would have the right to veto any trade. Teams are not even bothering to ask the Royals about him, major-league sources say. Catcher MJ Melendez is drawing interest, but he hit 18 home runs as a rookie, also plays left and right field, and is under club control for five more seasons. The Royals probably are not inclined to move him, either.

Anne Rogers profiles new pitching coach Brian Sweeney.

“Every time we have information we want to pass along to a player, I think it’s really important to bring it down to its simplest terms,” Sweeney said. “Not because of the player’s understanding of it, but just to make it actionable. … It’s not going to be a 10-page thesis. It’s going to be bullet points that say, ‘Hey, check this out. We think this can help you get better. What do you think?’” The Zoom and phone calls aren’t stopping any time soon for Sweeney as he gets to know his new players. Quatraro, Sweeney and the Royals’ front office will now turn their attention to hiring an assistant pitching coach — one who will work alongside Sweeney but in a strategist role, Picollo said Thursday — and a bullpen coach.

Bill Mitchell at Baseball America writes about the power gains for Royals outfielder Diego Hernandez.

A plus defender with plus speed, Hernandez is a near lock to stay in center field. His speed and defense alone would have made him a candidate to be taken by another organization in the Rule 5 draft. Hernandez stands out just as much for his makeup, work ethic and willingness to make adjustments. “Seeing how open he is (to making adjustments) and the work ethic he puts in, it’s incredible,” Royals assistant farm director Malcolm Culver said. “He strives to be the best . . . that’s how he goes about his business.”

Jonathan Mayo writes about the best Rule 5 picks from the last five years.

6. Brad Keller, RHP, KC: Selected by Reds (traded to Royals) from D-backs, 2017 (8.9)Keller began his first year with the Royals in the bullpen but might have been their most consistent starter by season’s end. He was a mainstay in the rotation for the next three seasons and spent most of 2022 doing the same, though a lack of results pushed him back to relief work late in the year. From a bWAR perspective, his most productive year was his rookie season (4.0), followed by the following year (3.0).

The Rays sign Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal.

Detroit signs pitcher Matt Boyd to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

The Hanshin Tigers post hard-throwing reliever Shintarao Fujinami.

The Dodgers sign pitcher Shelby Miller.

The Red Sox have interest in outfielder Mitch Haniger.

San Francisco may have a legitimate shot at Aaron Judge.

Pitcher Jameson Taillon is drawing strong interest in free agency.

