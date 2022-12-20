Royals Rumblings - News for December 20, 2022

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors writes about the Royals shopping Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier.

Regardless of the precise value of Taylor’s defense, there’s little question he’s a plus on that side of the ball. He’s also quite affordable, due a modest $4.5MM guarantee in the second season of a two-year contract extension. He’ll hit free agency at the end of next year, but he’d be a fine stopgap and/or a quality fourth outfielder on a contender.... A number of teams could check in with Kansas City about Taylor, who’d come at a much lower asking price than any of the younger options with extended windows of remaining control. Rosenthal writes the Dodgers are scouring the trade market for center field help, although it’s unclear if they have any interest in Taylor specifically. Other speculative candidates for a center field addition include the Giants, Marlins, Red Sox and Rockies.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders where Taylor could end up.

One destination I particularly like is San Francisco, which is looking to trot Mike Yastrzemski out in centerfield, with Mitch Haniger in right and LaMonte Wade, Jr. in left field, according to Roster Resource. Yaz certainly is capable of handling the position on an offensive end, but his defensive season was simply “okay” in 2022. Now, at the surface level, Yaz was three outs above average at centerfield and two overall, according to Baseball Savant data (he was an out below average in right field). On the other hand, the Giants were the third-worst team in the league in total OAA, according to Savant, and here is how their fielders rated individually last year on an OAA basis.

Kerry Miller at Bleacher Report grades each team’s off-season so far.

Grade: D If there was an award given to the most inactive franchise through the first six weeks of the offseason, it would definitely go to Kansas City. The Royals haven’t been involved in a single trade and hadn’t signed a single free agent until getting Ryan Yarbrough on a one-year, $3 million deal last week. But what choice do they have? Even if the tiny-market Royals could find the space in the budget to sign a big-name free agent, they would need to sign at least four or five just to get into the conversation for a postseason berth.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman grades Brad Keller’s season.

Bret Saberhagen will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Royals pitcher Tom Browning, who once pitched a perfect game with the Reds, has died at the age of 62.

Seth Lugo signs a two-year, $15 million deal with the Padres.

Baltimore signs pitcher Mychal Givens to a one-year deal.

Inside the Red Sox plans after losing free agent Xander Bogaerts.

Boston is still far apart in long-term contract talks with Rafael Devers.

Who are the best free agents at each position?

The Blue Jays are looking for offense.

Which players are change-of-scenery candidates?

Travis Sawchik breaks down the numbers for this free agent market so far.

