Jacob Milham and Royals Review editor Max Rieper sit down (on an actual Monday) and talk about Kansas City Royals reunions! Fans and baseball writers have linked several former Royals with the team, but will any be in Kauffman Stadium come Opening Day 2023? Find out their thoughts and more on today’s episode.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.