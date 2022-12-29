Royals Review Radio: Ryan O’Hearn and Hitting the Beat

Jacob Milham and Jeremy Greco catch you up on all things Royals! What does the Ryan O’Hearn transaction mean for his contract? Plus, another beat writer leaves Kansas City! What does that mean for fans and what is being done about it? Also, we wait for the Royals to confirm whether or not a 2023 FanFEst is happening. Why aren’t they doing one, and why should they? Tune in for all that and much more on today’s episode!

