Royals Rumblings - News for December 30, 2022

Patrick Karraker at Bally Sports Kansas City recaps the ten most memorable moments for the Royals in 2022.

For most of the 2022 season, Canadian travel rules prevented non-citizens who were unvaccinated against COVID-19 from traveling freely between the United States and Canada. Those restrictions kept 10 Royals players from participating in the team’s four-game series in Toronto, and a flurry of minor leaguers were called up to face the Blue Jays. Despite their extremely inexperienced lineup — Lopez, Edward Olivares and Ryan O’Hearn were the only non-rookies in the lineup that night — the Royals put together a gutsy effort and beat the Jays in the series opener. Angel Zerpa, making his second major league start and first of the season, out-dueled Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Bobby Witt Jr. took Gausman deep in the fifth and Nate Eaton homered in the ninth inning of his MLB debut as Kansas City prevailed 3-1.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter considers why Zack Greinke has not signed yet.

If push comes to shove, I would rather have Greinke on the Royals than not. Yes, I understand he isn’t what he once was, and that he had some injury issues that could be causes for concern in 2023. The strikeouts were way down last year (never good in this modern game), and he struggled performance-wise when he left the spacious confines of Kauffman Stadium. That said, while I want Greinke to be a Royal, I am not sure that breaking the bank on him, even on a one-year deal, is necessarily wise for an organization like the Royals who seem to be frugal with spending this offseason.

MLB.com comes up with prospects from each team who could make their MLB debuts in 2023.

Royals: Nick Loftin, OF/3B/SS (No. 4) Kansas City underwent a youth movement in 2022 but should have a farm system that is farther away at the top next year. With Maikel Garcia and Drew Waters seeing the Majors last summer, that leaves us with Loftin as the next option here. With above-average grades for his speed, arm and glove, the 24-year-old has moved around the diamond from shortstop to center to third base to find a spot in KC’s plans. Should he bounce back from a rough early spell at Triple-A Omaha, that athleticism should do him well to find a spot in the Royals’ team of the future and even present.

The Kansas City Business Journal writes about the 14 potential downtown ballpark sites the Royals are considering.

Populous Founder Earl Santee told FOX4 that each of the 14 sites has a minimum of 14 acres for the Royals’ ballpark itself, and that the selection will have a big influence on the stadium’s architectural design, beyond staple elements in line with Kauffman Stadium’s fountains and Crown. The venue’s design and construction probably will take about four years, give or take, depending on the site, Santee said last week. The Royals have not shared when it considered each of the sites on its map, or how many of those locations remain under active consideration. The East Village has remained the most commonly discussed baseball prospect, including by the Royals themselves, sources have said.

Jordan Foote at Inside the Royals thinks the Royals should consider bringing back Danny Duffy.

