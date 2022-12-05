Royals Rumblings - News for December 5, 2022

Jon Heyman has the latest on Zack Greinke talks.

The Royals continue to talk to Zack Greinke about a return. But with starters like Matt Boyd getting $10 million and Mike Clevinger getting $12 million, Greinke may be hoping to at least repeat the $13 million he made last year. He lives in Kansas City.

Anne Rogers has more on Zach Bove, the new Royals assistant pitching coach.

A Florida native, Bove has a master’s degree from Missouri and was the pitching coach for the College of Central Florida for seven years. He has been with the Twins for the last four seasons, beginning as a pitching coach in the Florida Complex League. He was the special projects pitching coordinator in 2020 before moving to the assistant pitching coordinator position. With the Twins, Bove has developed a strong reputation for his use of analytics when helping pitchers improve, especially when it comes to developing new pitches.

New father David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to the pitching coach hires.

One scout reached out to me after the hire was official and told me that Sweeney’s best attribute is getting talent out of pitchers who just haven’t fully tapped into it yet. Does that sound like something the Royals might be needing? I go back to that article in The Athletic that preceded Dayton Moore’s firing and talking about how the pitchers currently in the organization would be studs if they were with one of the better developmental organizations in baseball. Well, they poached one of the better organization’s gurus. It has me extremely curious to see how he can help Daniel Lynch turn his fastball into a weapon or how he can help Kris Bubic find command (I’ve got a big one on Bubic coming soon, by the way). Or even how he can get Jackson Kowar back to being what he was supposed to be a couple of years ago.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains writes about several topics, including the possibility of Salvy going to the White Sox.

Then again, a lot of his improvement at the bat in recent seasons is down to his work with hitting coach Mike Tosar, who was named to Grifol’s staff in Chicago. Perez is a 10-5 player, meaning he has veto rights over any trade. If he was going anywhere, it would probably be to the South Side. Perez’s name may surface again this week because the connection is so strong, but that’s just writers throwing names around. Picollo said he would be transactional if it made the team better. With a trade value that’s not so great and what he means to the team, I can’t imagine Perez is going anywhere.

Josh Duggan reacted to J.J. Picollo’s comments on Royals pitching development.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks at Nathan Eaton’s season.

Former Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria signs with the Guardians.

Fred McGriff is elected by the Today’s Era Committee to the Hall of Fame.

The Orioles sign pitcher Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requests a trade.

Where do the Mets go after losing out on Jacob de Grom?

The Red Sox have reportedly not made a competitive offer to Xander Bogaerts.

The Dodgers are interested in J.D. Martinez.

Houston is interested in Andrew Benintendi.

The Marlins may be willing to trade pitchers other than Sandy Alcantara.

An overview of the catchers on the trade market.

The college football playoff is set.

Why you should still be optimistic about the future of the U.S. Men’s National team.

The Mars rover finds organic molecules that could indicate signs of life.

We could run out of data to train AI language programs.

CNN axes Headline News.

Your song of the day is The Heavy with Everything I Got.