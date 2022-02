Homers. Dingers. Dongs. It is arguably the most exciting play in baseball, made popular by the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth.

There have been 357 players in the history of baseball to reach 200 career home runs. Of those, 31 played for the Royals. Some of them spent their entire careers in Kansas City, others made a brief pit stop here at the end of their careers.

Of the 31 Royals players with 200 or more career home runs, how many can you name?