Royals Rumblings - News for February 14, 2022

Former Royals pitcher Peter Moylan has ideas on how to reform player pay, writes Pete Grathoff.

“They should be compensated based on what they did for the year. So it’s not all just about awards. I didn’t win an award my first year, but I had an unbelievable first year in the big leagues. Based on the new system that I think should be implemented, I should have been compensated for what I did that year. And that should be my base salary moving forward. “So if I have a terrible year the next year, then my salary goes down. This is the issue, it’s almost like they can’t have it go down. It can go down, it should go down if you’re not performing.”

Mike Lupica at MLB.com writes about how Bo Jackson like was a superhero.

Joe Orsulak hit one the other way for the Orioles, and it looked like extra bases when it came off his bat, at least until you quickly remembered that the man chasing down the ball in left-center was Bo Jackson, who made a terrific running backhand catch just shy of the warning track. The night wasn’t about that, either. It was about what happened next. Instead of running into the wall, Bo ran up it. One step, then another, then a third, nearly to the top of the wall in left-center. There is a video of the catch on YouTube, and one of the comments is from a man named Guy Sherf: “I’m just saying no one has seen Bo and Spiderman in the same place together.”

The Kansas City Star names Sam McDowell as its new sports columnist.

Mark McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman writes about players traded for Ken Brett.

Owners offer tweaks to the luxury tax and minimum wage in their counteroffer to players Saturday, but players were unimpressed.

MLB argues that minor leaguers should not be paid in spring training because they get valuable life skills.

The Rays are reportedly open to trading Austin Meadows.

Could Cleveland be a dark horse to land Matt Olson?

The White Sox will require all their minor leaguers get vaccinated.

Five innovations from the Negro Leagues that MLB adopted.

Remembering Phil Douglas, the Giants pitcher banned from baseball for trying to change teams.

Former Mariners reliever and #1 overall pick Calvin Jones dies at the age of 58.

Former Nebraska baseball coach John Sanders, who played one game with the Kansas City Athletics, died at the age of 76.

The winners and losers of Super Bowl LVI.

How the monobob landed the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot.

A radio station snafu in Seattle causes car radios to break down.

MoviePass is coming back, but as a “Web3 Marketplace” this time.

The best and worst Super Bowl ads.

Your song of the day is Gwar with Hate Love Songs.