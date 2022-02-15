Royals Rumblings - News for February 15, 2022

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors looks at the players that could be traded after the lockout.

Adalberto Mondesi, Royals 3B/SS Mondesi’s an enigmatic player. He brings an enviable combination of power and speed and has enough athleticism to play a competent or better shortstop. He also has among the worst strikeout and walk numbers of any regular position player in MLB. Perhaps most alarming, he’s dealt with enough injury issues in recent years that Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore expressed some doubt about his ability to play more than 100 games per season regularly. Nicky Lopez played well enough to supplant Mondesi at shortstop last year. Bobby Witt Jr. will probably take that position early in 2022, pushing Lopez somewhere else on the dirt. Whit Merrifield is still around as a second base option. Kansas City might have enough infield depth to explore a Mondesi trade, although it’d be a bit of a sell-low on a player with obvious physical gifts who’s controllable through 2023. He’s projected for a $3.2MM salary.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about the questions Mike Matheny needs to answer.

Thus, if Santana struggles out of the gate, will Matheny make the tough call and bench the veteran in favor of Dozier? Or will Matheny continue to play Dozier all over the field, even if it is detrimental defensively, while keeping Santana at first base due to “loyalty” to 36-year-old Santana, who is entering the last year of his deal in Kansas City? Matheny will need to be creative with Dozier and Santana next season, not an easy feat considering the seasons they are coming off both offensively and defensively.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy writes about prospects ranked #9-16 in the system.

15 - Carter Jensen - I wasn’t excited by the draft strategy given the Royals’ lack of a need for catching or their past issues with high school development. Jensen is a bat-first catcher that shouldn’t be slowed by the weight the position puts on young catchers, thanks to an advanced approach at the plate. His power should develop over time, looking like a 30 HR future power with an approach that should yield high on-base percentages. Defensively he’s probably no better than average if he can manage his body (already 6’1 210 lbs) while taking advantage of his hands to receive. If he can’t stay behind the plate, the offensive upside remains given the approach, power, and barrel awareness. It’s a fundamental change with Jensen and Collins to what we’ve seen before in the system. ‘22 Columbia - Low-A

Nicky Lopez is optimistic.

Baseball season!!!! — Nicky Lopez (@nick3lopez) February 14, 2022

Owners want to cut down the number of minor leaguers each team can employ.

Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs summarizes the owners’ latest offer and why it gets us no closer to a resolution.

Jim Bowden writes that it's the players that make an offer the owners can’t refuse.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich recounts President Clinton getting involved with the 1994 player’s strike, with disastrous results.

Why baseball doesn’t need a salary cap.

The A’s sign slugger Eric Thames to a minor league deal.

What is the fantasy baseball impact on a universal DH rule?

Former Royals pitcher Matt Harvey will take the stand in the trial of former Angels trainer Eric Kay regarding the death of Tyler Skaggs.

Former PED supplier Anthony Bosch says MLB’s drug-testing system is still behind the curve.

Baseball America lists the young hitters who impressed in Latin American winter leagues.

The seven weirdest baseball films Hollywood has ever made.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray posts on Instagram that he is not about nonsense.

Becky Hammon is part of this year’s Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The sects that rejected sex in the 19th century.

The best Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked.

Bob Odenkirk’s long road to serious success.

Your song of the day is The Coup (feat. Lakeith Stanfield) with OYAHYTT.