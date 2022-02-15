Come write for Royals Review!

Baseball may be in a signing freeze, but we’re not! We expect baseball to get back in gear eventually, and we’ll need some writers to cover the game when it returns. If you have wanted to share your opinion on baseball and the Royals, we have a platform that can expose your work to a large audience of fans on our site.

What are you looking for?

We are looking for all sorts of diverse backgrounds and viewpoints, but no previous writing experience is necessary. Most of us did not begin as professional writers, although a few of us have branched out to do some writing away from the site.

All that is necessary is that you (a) can write mostly grammatically correct, with good enough spelling that I won’t have to correct every sentence; (b) follow Royals baseball closely enough to know what is happening with the team; and (c) have interesting regular reactions or takes to what is going on with the team or in baseball in general.

Ideally, the candidate would be familiar with using stats sites such as Fangraphs, Baseball-Reference, and Baseball Savant. If you really want to wow us, you would have familiarity creating GIF or video breakdowns of plays. We would also love anyone that wants to get into writing about minor league and/or amateur prospects. But if you don’t know any of these things, we are still interested in you if you can offer a fresh take.

We do have a strong preference for applicants that have demonstrated they are Royals fans, but we will take non-Royals fans if they can show a good knowledge of the team.

Can I do game recaps?

Maybe? Our game recap schedule for 2022 isn’t set yet, but there may be opportunities for writing game recaps.

So what does it pay?

There is compensation involved if you are able to commit to writing on a weekly basis, but it’s not enough to quit your day job quite yet. We can offer starting compensation at $50 per month for 3-4 articles per month, but we can increase that once you shown a commitment to write or if you also take on game recap duties if they become available. Since this is the Royals we write about, we can also throw in a mutual option.

So why should I want to write at Royals Review?

We have a great community of fans and you can really nerd out about baseball here. The best parts of the internet are about finding “your people”, and even though we may disagree about silly stuff, there are “good people” here.

Plus we all want a voice, and this is a great outlet to express your opinions on the Royals. Our articles get read by media members, players, and a wide swath of Royals fans, and our writers have made appearances on radio stations across the country. Writing at Royals Review has opened a lot of cool doors that I never thought would have been possible. I can’t promise you’ll have the same experience, but just having your work read and discussed by others is a pretty neat feeling.

Okay, so how do I apply?

If you are interested, please email me at maxrieper1978@gmail.com. Provide a short (2-4 sentences) description of yourself and tell us:

Why do you want to write for Royals Review?

What kind of articles would you be interested in writing?

Provide a link to 1-3 writing samples, or attach them to the email. The writing samples do not need to be about baseball, although it helps if you can demonstrate some knowledge of the game. I will take submissions through the end of the month. I don’t have a set number of positions to fill, I may take three, I may take none, depending on the quality of the applicants.

Have any other questions? Shoot me an email or inquire below.