Alex Duvall and Jeremy Greco talk about ongoing labor negotiations and welcome Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City to talk about covering the Royals.

You can follow Harold Kuntz on Twitter at @HaroldRKuntz3 and catch him in Kansas City on Fox 4. You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm and Hokius at @hokius. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.