Royals Rumblings - News for February 2, 2022

Royals Charities is covering admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum this month:

“What a great opportunity for Kansas Citians to have and take advantage of,” said Kiona Sinks, the NLBM’s community engagement and digital strategy manager. “I think it speaks to Mr. Sherman’s commitment to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the important role the Royals have as advocates of the museum and the understanding that the museum is an important part of not just baseball history, but also American history. “Not only do people not have to worry about the money aspect of visiting us, but they also get an educational experience that they typically wouldn’t get throughout the year.” The museum is also continuing its “Barrier Breakers” exhibit, which debuted in 2020 and chronicles the pathway of all of the players who broke their respective Major League teams’ color barriers from 1947 to 1959. “Our staff has the opportunity to do exactly what Buck wanted — moving his museum into financial perpetuity and making sure that the next generation has the opportunity to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum,” said Sinks. “With all the excitement around the museum right now, this is an added layer of support, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Nick Pratto was the latest guest on Anderson Miller’s podcast. They absolutely geek out about approach, and since they each have pretty different styles of attack it was a doubly enlightening conversation!

S1,Ep.9: @n_pratto, 1B for the @Royals joins @PodUnfinished! This week we cover:

- importance of self-talk

- learners mindset

- dominating the little things

- the good, the bad, what the future holds & more..Enjoy!

- https://t.co/oJMxHBwEXe

- https://t.co/BzZMeq8zMM pic.twitter.com/yJ2BT0M8bH — Unfinished w/ Anderson Miller (@PodUnfinished) January 31, 2022

Not much progress happened yesterday in the negotiations between MLB and the players’ association, which likely means spring training will be delayed. Here’s one detail that should be interesting to fans of a team with a handful of top prospects:

The union also reduced its ask for the number of players who would be awarded an additional year of service time — shortening their path to free agency — via award voting and performance. All players who are top-five in Rookie of the Year voting, top-three in reliever of the year or make first- or second-team All-MLB would qualify alongside infielders who rank in the top seven of WAR at their position and outfielders, starting pitchers and relievers who are top-20. Previously, the union asked for those in the top 10 and 30, respectively. The sliver of progress, sources said, stemmed from the union saying it was open to the idea of rewarding teams that do not manipulate a top prospect’s service with a draft pick.

Interview w/ Ned Yost



• First time hunting story

• Why he isn't a fan of baseball today

• Best life advice to offer

• When he knew the 14-15 Royals were special

+ much more!



https://t.co/R53bPugplC

️https://t.co/SYjNk9PMXo pic.twitter.com/7IjFafzUw3 — Alex Feuz (@AlexFeuz) January 31, 2022

Alex Duvall put together some road trip ideas around the Royals schedule, if there ever is a season.

Head to FanGraphs and dig into Vertical Approach Angle.

Minor league umpires will get their first wage raise in a long time.

Texas Rangers blogger Chris Bachman makes three trade proposals involving the Royals.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and some specific teams for racial discrimination. There is also an allegation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100k per loss if he would tank in 2019.

Tom Brady is retiring, for real. He said so himself this time.

My favorite advice column letter in a while: the update from the letter writer who got a job at an office with a ‘No Humor’ policy. Honestly, the way they handle birthdays sounds pretty nice. People get what they want without having to stare into the grim middle distance while their coworkers halfheartedly sing ‘happy birthday’? Sounds pleasant!

Terrifying situation in North Carolina: there’s a fire at a fertilizer plant that is storing 600 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Here, watch some elephants dancing in the rain!

SOTD: The Cure - Just Like Heaven