Royals have the #5 farm system in baseball, according to Baseball America

The Royals have the fifth-best farm system in baseball, according to the latest organizational rankings from Baseball America. They had ranked the Royals #3 last summer. The publication ranked three Royals in their top 100 prospect list, with Bobby Witt, Jr. coming in at #3, catcher MJ Melendez at #42, and first baseman Nick Pratto at #43, with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as a player to watch. They write:

Bobby Witt Jr. is the clear headliner in the Royals’ farm system, but the bounceback seasons by M.J. Melendez and Nick Pratto in 2021, plus the emergence of prospects like Vinnie Pasquantino, give the Royals a more well-rounded system than they had a year or two ago.

Last summer MLB Pipeline also ranked the Royals at #5 with Fangraphs ranking them #19. Last month, Bleacher Report ranked them #17.

The ranking represents quite an improvement and is the highest off-season organizational ranking for the Royals since 2012.

Baseball America ranking for the Royals Year BA Ranking Year BA Ranking 2011 1st 2012 2nd 2013 18th 2014 8th 2015 13th 2016 21st 2017 26th 2018 29th 2019 27th 2020 18th 2021 14th 2022 5th

The Mariners are ranked #1 for the first time since Baseball America began publishing organizational rankings in 1984. Seattle has three of the top 20 prospects in baseball, according to BA’s rankings, with outfielder Julio Rodrigez at #2, pitcher George Kirby at #12, and shortstop Noelvi Marte at #18, as well as top 100 pitching prospects Matt Brash and Brandon Williamson. Other teams in the top five are the Rays at #2, the Pirates at #3, and the Orioles at #4. The Chicago White Sox - who were ranked #6 just three years ago, are now at the bottom.