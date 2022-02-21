Royals Rumblings - News for February 21, 2022

Lynn Worthy talks to Bobby Witt Jr. about his goals of reaching the big leagues.

His limited-yet-dazzling performance thus far has fueled those dreams for fans. Meanwhile, he’s simply pursuing his own dream and waiting for his time to come. “I feel like I’ve done all the preparation I’ve needed to,” Witt said following a morning workout in Arizona on Friday. “It’s just time and place. Whenever. I just want to help the team win.”

Dayton Moore also discussed Witt in a recent interview, covered by Mark Van Sickle at Inside the Royals.

“We’re not going to put any limitations on Bobby Witt Jr.,” Moore said. “He’s a player we all trust, we’re all excited to watch him continue to develop and take the necessary steps to be a star player to represent this team, our city, our region and certainly baseball. He has all the ingredients to be a star in this game. That being said, we want to temper expectations, but we don’t want to put any limitations on him. Just understand that the Major Leagues are a huge challenge.”

Anne Rogers writes about top Royals pitching prospects, such as Alec Marsh.

Marsh is entering the spring healthy and on the same schedule as other pitchers in Surprise. He also mentioned how the injury taught him how to approach his time in the weight room, making sure he takes his recovery days and knowing when to back off, especially this early in camp. “I think just showing that I’m healthy again and ready to go,” Marsh said. “I learned from last Spring Training coming out 110 percent isn’t the way to go. I need to be able to be available in June, July, August, September. That was a big learning point for me. I feel amazing. I’m ready to go.”

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at PECOTA projections for Royals pitchers.

Of the Royals’ young pitching corps, Singer had the best outlook for 2022, according to PECOTA. His projected 0.8 WARP is the highest of any Royals pitcher, and he is also projected to have a decent ERA at 4.12, which is the second-best mark for any Royals starting pitcher in 2022 (only Mike Minor is projected to have a better ERA at 4.06). In terms of Baseball Prospectus-specific stats, Singer led Royals starting pitchers with a Deserved Run Average (DRA) of 4.79 and Deserved Run Average Minus (DRA-) of 103 (DRA- is like DRA, but on a scale of 100 as average; the lower number, the better the pitcher is). He also is projected to have a cFIP (adjusted Field Independent Pitching) of 108, which is not only the best mark for Royals starting pitchers, but also 11 points better than the second-best Royals starting pitcher (Minor, who has a cFIP of 119).

Brian Menendez at Baseball Prospectus writes about Singer’s sinker.

While it’s not quite Kenley Jansen territory, it’s a non-traditional type of pitch from an already non-traditional style of pitcher. Looking at things like movement and spin, the pitch doesn’t stand out all that much. But here is where we can revisit what Singer says about using the pitch in different ways. All told, Singer’s two-seamer got ground balls on roughly 52 percent of balls in play. That’s a shade below the league average for sinkers, though Singer gets ground balls at a well above average clip in the aggregate. In terms of both swings and misses and called strikes, Singer’s two-seamer ranks comfortably in the top 10 percent.

Batoul Hammoud at Kings of Kauffman looks back at Jim Colborn’s 1977 no-hitter.

Why the luxury tax has been such a sticking point in labor negotiations.

Jay Jaffe writes that the $350 million offer to Juan Soto probably undervalues him.

What are the Yankees going to do about first base?

The Mariners are looking for a right-handed power bat.

Athletics Nation looks at whether it is time to trade Matt Olson.

Former big leaguer Cameron Maybin joins Yankees broadcast on YES.

What is spring training like for players in Japan?

Vanderbilt pitchers debut a wearable pitch-signalling device to cut down on sign-stealing.

Opening weekend of the college baseball season saw a lot of upsets.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard takes a swing at Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

Phil Mickelson draws heat for excusing human rights violations to work with the Saudis on a new golf league.

Norway tops the medal count as the Winter Olympics come to a close.

What happened to the PBS show Zoom?

Uber will now let you see how many one-star ratings you got from drivers.

The new Apple+ show Severance takes work-life balance to the extreme.

Your song of the day is De La Soul with The Magic Number.