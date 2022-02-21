Royals Review Radio: Alex and Jeremy’s final show

Alex Duvall and Jeremy “Hokius” Greco talk about the impact of labor negotiations on minor leaguers and bid adieu to Royals Review Radio. But fear not! Alex and Jeremy will still be writing about the Royals at Royals Farm Report and Royals Review respectively, and the podcast will continue on with Max Rieper.

You can follow Alex Duvall on Twitter at @RoyalsFarm and Hokius at @hokius. You can also read Alex Duvall’s work at Royals Farm Report.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.