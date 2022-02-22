Royals Rumblings - News for February 22, 2022

Vahe Gregorian writes about JJ Picollo’s rise to general manager.

Not coincidentally, he’s long been sustained by his faith in the words of Abraham Lincoln on a plaque his mother, Marge, gave him years ago. “‘Whatever you are,’” it reads, “‘be a good one.’” To him, the words he’s kept on every work desk he’s had since. and often dispenses as advice, mean this: “It’s a great reminder that the most important thing you can do is be good at what you’re doing right now,” said Picollo, 51, who interviewed for several GM jobs before this promotion.

Lynn Worthy writes about pitching prospect Alec Marsh as he tries to bounce back from an injury-filled 2021 season.

“It was kind of something where I prove it every day no matter who I’m with, who I am around. It was really hard for me to learn to back off a little bit. “This injury, that’s what it taught me. You have the stuff. You know where you belong. You belong with those guys. I know where I’m headed. My timeline — whatever it might be — as long as I just take it day-to-day and be myself and be happy playing the game again, it’s going to take care of itself.”

Royals 2021 draft picks Frank Mozzicato, Ben Kudrna, and Shane Panzini are already bonding, writes Anne Rogers.

“The guys are awesome,” Mozzicato said. “The first guy I texted was Ben, and we hit it off right away with the same interests and stuff like that. Then [I] met Shane when we came down after the Draft. It makes it a lot more fun. That competitive nature — we’re always trying to beat each other out. It’s not in a mean way, it’s just how we are. “It’s fun because even when we get off the baseball field, it’s like I’ve known these guys for my whole life.”

Jim Bowden at The Athletic lists Bobby Witt Jr. as one of the players he wants to see this year.

He’s a special talent who I believe will soon join the 30/30 club (home runs/stolen bases) in the big leagues. He appears to be major-league ready, and if the labor negotiations address service-time manipulation in the new CBA, I would expect to see Witt in Kansas City’s Opening Day lineup, with his position the only remaining question. He’s the best prospect the Royals have had since Hall of Famer George Brett, and he has that type of overall ceiling. I can’t wait to see him in spring training. Quite frankly, I’m excited to watch his entire career.

Salvador Perez takes on being a tattoo artist.

Dayton Moore talks about his role on the Masters of Baseball podcast.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman thinks Carlos Santana’s time in KC is short.

Owners and union negotiators meet for five hours with some progress made, but the two sides are still far apart.

MLB drops their proposal to shrink minor league rosters.

Can Johnny Cueto still help a team?

An Athletics executive says the club bid on four ballpark sites in Las Vegas.

Jayson Stark at The Athletic writes about what would happen if defensive shifts were banned.

MLB eyes a Negro League stadium in Paterson, New Jersey as a potential site for a Field of Dreams-type game.

Longtime lefty Oliver Perez announces his retirement.

