Sporcle Friday: Most 20+ HR seasons in club history

It’s a lot of dongs!

By Max Rieper
MLB: JUL 03 Indians at Royals Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There have been 37 players in Royals history who have hit 20+ home runs in a season at least once. How many can you name?

