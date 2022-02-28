Royals Rumblings - News for February 28, 2022

Lynn Worthy talks to Alex Gordon about Bobby Witt Jr.

“He’s done a great job,” Gordon said. “He has checked off all the boxes he has needed to to make it to the big leagues and start his (major-league) career. I think he’s right on track to do that this year. What I’ve liked about him is just how he carries himself. I remember during the shutdown, we had the Spring Training 2.0 and we were scrimmaging on the field and this 19-year-old, Bobby Witt, was the best player overall on both sides. How he carried himself, how he played, it was pretty remarkable to see.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report looks at the organizational depth at second base, with Clay Dungan on the list.

Dungan played 71 games at second base in 2021, mostly before Bobby Witt, Jr. was promoted to AAA, and he excelled at the position. Dungan kind of falls into the Kyle Isbel category for me of “elite defender at a non-premium position, could hold it down at a premium position” and I think he could provide a really really good defense for you at second base if he was needed.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes that the lockout could impact the push for a new downtown stadium.

There’s already enough sentiment against leaving Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City before this lockout happened. But after lost games? Well, it will be hard to get a lot of Royals fans to renew their season tickets and MLB TV packages, let alone support a new stadium being built with tax-payer money.

Owners and players had long talks over the weekend, but are still far apart as today’s deadline approaches before games are canceled.

Evan Dreilich at The Athletic writes that Opening Day never had a chance.

Andy McCullough at The Athletic writes that owners don’t want fans to watch baseball.

Multiple teams close access to their minor league complexes to scouts.

Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow has begun throwing after Tommy John surgery in August.

Outfielder Brett Gardner still wants to play in 2022.

The Mets hire Elizabeth Benn as director of Major League operations, the highest-ranking woman in franchise history.

The Mariners hire former Fangraphs contributor Dave Cameron as an advisor.

Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas is focused on being a hitter for the White Sox.

The Red Sox release a minor leaguer after a bizarre string of racist, homophobic, and anti-semitic Tweets.

Remembering the worst baseball player of all-time.

FIFA won’t ban Russia from competitions, as some countries refuse to play them.

The ACC may not have a strong presence in this year’s college basketball tournament.

What is SWIFT and why is it significant the international community has cut Russia off from it?

Disney+ and HBO Max make gains against Netflix in the streaming wars.

A look at the $6,000-per-stay immersive Star Wars hotel.

Your song of the day is Arcade Fire with Haiti.