Royals Rumblings - News for February 3, 2022

Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors looks at the Carlos Santana trade market.

That crowded position player mix makes Santana a clear trade candidate, given that he has just one year and $10.5MM remaining on his contract. The trouble for the Royals lies both in that they would be trading low on Santana and also that there are other first base options available to those teams looking for one. The free agent market features Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo as the high profile names, along with other options such as Daniel Vogelbach, Brad Miller, Albert Pujols and many more. On the trade front, Matt Olson is widely expected to be traded after the lockout. Luke Voit could be on the move if the Yankees find another option. Even if the Royals want to go the route of including a prospect to help stimulate a Santana trade, they’d be competing with the Padres who are known to be trying to take the same approach with Eric Hosmer.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown projects the Opening Day roster.

Kyle Isbel won this job in spring 2021 and I think he re-wins it in 2022. I wrote about him a few weeks ago too and he seems to have figured a lot of things out offensively. He’s also the reason why I don’t see a need to sign Benintendi long-term. The team has a bunch of bats on their way up and while there aren’t many outfielders in that (right now), there are a lot of middle infielders who often do well shifting to the outfield. Isbel provides a type of hitter the Royals don’t have a ton of right now. He’s sort of like what Lopez would look like if he could drive the ball. For my money, I’d lead off with Isbel. Of course, Dozier will be behind him as will Merrifield.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report highlights standouts for the Columbia Fireflies.

Athleticism. That is the first word that comes to mind when I think about Darryl Collins. Signed out of the Netherlands in 2018, the video you watch of him makes you fall in love with the kid’s potential. Thanks to his advanced bat-to-ball skills, he has a sound hitting approach and a remarkable ability to make consistent contact. His numbers weren’t overly impressive in 2021, as he hit just .246 with five home runs and a .705 OPS, but he added 15 stolen bases to his ledger and has some of the best maximum exit velocities in the system. The numbers put up by the 20-year old doesn’t have me too concerned. He is a work in progress and he still has the tools to put it all together. He could develop more power and has room to grow in that area, but expect him to be a contact first hitter who gets on base at an advanced clip.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at how the lockout could affect the Royals.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman looks back at one of Mike Moustakas’ best performances in a Royals uniform.

The Royals Farm Report podcast welcomes Royals prospect Ben Kudrna.

The Twins sign former Royals minor league infielder Kevin Merrell.

Owners and players had more talks Wednesday, with the union moving slightly on some MLB proposals.

According to reports, a universal DH rule is coming this year once the lockout ends.

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins reveals he has been playing with Crohn’s disease.

Tyler Glasnow would like to stay with the Rays.

Baseball salaries are not keeping up with salaries in the NFL and NBA.

What are Mike Trout’s chances of reaching 3,000 hits?

Kumar Rocker could pitch in the independent leagues after failing to sign last year.

Does the Hall of Fame voting process need an overhaul?

A sportsbook opens up at Nationals Park.

Could Oscar Charleston be the greatest player ever?

Former Cardinals outfielder David Green dies at the age of 61.

