Some relievers have ice running through their veins, some don’t. There have been 159 relievers in the history of baseball that have stuck around long enough to collect 100 saves in their careers. Twenty of them would pitch in a Royals uniform - some as dominant All-Star closers, others only a few innings as a has-been.

There are 20 Royals relievers who had at least 100 career saves, how many can you name?