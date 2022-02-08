Royals Rumblings - News for February 8, 2022

Keith Law at The Athletic has his organizational rankings with the Royals at #7.

We are not talking about the seismic change in Kansas City’s offensive approach in the minors last year. It went from an 8.3 percent walk rate from hitters on its four full-season affiliates in 2019 to a 10.9 percent walk rate at those four levels last year – a jump of nearly a third. It’s the result of a top-down decision to change how the organization teaches hitters to approach at-bats, and it worked wonders. It may have saved the careers of Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez, it took Bobby Witt Jr. to the next level as a prospect, and it elevated several second-tier prospects to give them a chance to be regulars.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy begins his top 50 Royals prospect rankings with #50-36.

46 - Clay Dungan - A senior sign shortstop from Indiana State, Dungan is a quality organizational talent with good defensive skills. His game is similar to Nicky Lopez’s as a player without an outstanding tool but plenty of average tools across the board. His defensive abilities at shortstop should translate to the outfield to help him become a utility option. He will need to show he can play multiple positions as a utility player as the power and hit tools aren’t strong enough to carry an everyday role. ‘22 Omaha - AAA

Mike Axisa at CBS Sports takes a look at each team’s post-lockout priority.

Approach Bobby Witt Jr. about an extension. The Royals aren’t that far away from making noise in the postseason race. Witt is one of the best prospects in the game, and not only will he arrive in 2022, but so will breakout sluggers MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Get the pitching figured out and Kansas City could push for an expanded postseason spot real quick. By all accounts Witt is a budding superstar, and if the Royals want to keep him long-term and make him the face of the franchise, they should approach him about an extension right now. Others have signed pre-MLB debut extensions and this is the kind of talent you pay even before seeing him on a big-league field.

Was there a ringer in Royals Fantasy Camp?

This catch from the Royals Alumni Fantasy Camp could end up being the MLB play of the year



via @JasonCBrownAD pic.twitter.com/YyP9h5Ze1s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 7, 2022

Labor rep Andrew Miller discusses the state of negotiations.

MLB players won’t be tested for PEDs during the lockout.

The Cubs may be interested in bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd is looking to return in early June from flexor surgery.

How to make expanded playoffs not stink.

Pablo Sandoval signs with a club in the Mexican League.

Eric Davis might have had the greatest power/speed combo in baseball.

An analysis shows a new Rays stadium would cost just under $900 million.

The Rockies revamped their front office with an eye towards analytics.

A youth coach mistakenly critiques Mike Trout’s swing on Twitter.

The first team to play in shorts was actually the PCL’s Hollywood Stars.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy is shut out from head coaching gigs again.

The Beijing Olympics combines ski jumps with nuclear power plants!

Spirit and Frontier will merge to become a new discount airline.

Astronomers want to save dark skies from satellite swarms.

Chuck Klosterman talks about remembering the 90s.

Your song of the day is The Revivalists with Wish I Knew You.