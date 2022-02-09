Royals Rumblings - News for February 9, 2022

Whit Merrifield spoke about the CBA negotiations to Jayson Stark and Doug Glanville on The Athletic Baseball Show, and some of that conversation was transcribed:

[Glanville]: What’s interesting to me is, you mentioned these young players, and what do you think the transition has been from a generation ago, where sometimes the young guys were seen as, “Hey, go pay your dues?” I went through this. You know, “Suck it up, wait for your money.” It’s fascinating to me to see this shift, and really trying to uplift these guys, trying to get their value. What did you see in your time that’s really changed that culture? I think the amount of talent that has come up at such a young age. I mean, guys are developing so quickly now. You know, there used to be the Ken Griffey Juniors, Alex Rodriguez, the sort of once-in-a-generation type guys. We’re (now) seeing three or four of those guys a year. Now, you look at Vlady (Guerrero Jr.). You look at (Ronald) Acuña. You look at (Fernando) Tatis. We’ve got a guy named Bobby Witt Jr. that’s going to be one of those guys. I mean, you’re seeing guys like this every year. And so the amount of young talent that’s coming, year after year, it’s really where the game is trending towards and where the eyes are turning towards. And it’s being a part of a business that’s as big as our business is, and having those guys as sort of the face of our business. It’s, these guys can’t make $500,000 a year. They just can’t. It doesn’t add up at all. And so I think that’s where the big shift has started to happen.

Bobby Witt, Jr. joined former teammate Anderson Miller on Unfinished.

Which Royals would you choose? Besides, obviously, Bruce Chen.

You can make a rotation of your five favorite pitchers in your team's history.



Not necessarily best, just your favorite.



What does it look like? — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) February 8, 2022

Pending MLBPA approval, credentialed media members may get to return to clubhouses if there ever is a season.

I am deep in the throes of photography withdrawal, so here is a fun shot from MJ Melendez’s 40th home run:

Any singers here? Submit your video audition to sing the National Anthem at a Royals game.

Yesterday was the start of the trial for ex-Angels employee Eric Kay, accused of providing the drugs that ultimately killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The defense accused Matt Harvey of providing some Percocet to Skaggs.

The Rockies extended manager Bud Black through the 2023 season.

Matt O’Halloran at Beyond the Box Score made a team of the best MLB players who never won an MVP award. I would not have guessed the shortstop.

Los Angeles prosecutors declined to file charges against Trevor Bauer. MLB may still have a disciplinary route to follow.

In addition to the former KC affiliate Legends, the city of Lexington is getting another team - called the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes??

At Defector (free to read, I think) - why do sports leagues even need commissioners?

The NBA announced participants for its slate of All-Star activities, including a whole team in the skills competition made up of Antetokounmpos.

Apparently dog poop is really bad for nature reserves.

Multi-billion dollar Bitcoin heist!!!

The best things to go out and do during the Super Bowl if you won’t be watching it.

Bed Bath and Beyond will close 37 stores soon. Meanwhile, ALDI is opening up 22 more.

What is smishing, and how can you avoid it?

What is going on with Peloton?

A young professional wrote in to Ask a Manager with a question I feel like we could explore as a community, considering how many different professions are represented here: is networking overrated?

There’s a subreddit called “No Stupid Questions,” and it’s with that title in mind that I present you with this precious one: “What are Florida ounces?”

SOTD: Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus - Am I Dreaming