Royals Rumblings - News for March 1, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes about the Royals’ efforts to develop a performance laboratory.

“Contraction has led to the need to develop guys faster,” Picollo said. “They need to move through levels a little bit more quickly. So the quicker you can get on things and make adjustments, it will give a player a better chance to make that jump the next year and not allow draft classes and international classes to catch up to them. “You don’t want panic, but there has to be a certain sense of urgency and a realization that that’s how this game is built now.”

Alec Lewis has notes from minor league camp, including an interesting tidbit on Nick Loftin.

Law also mentioned Loftin’s speed and internal clock, both of which he believed make Loftin a candidate to play center field. Kuntz agreed. Any time the longtime outfield-teaching savant gets his hands on a shortstop, he is stoked. Loftin, who played shortstop, second and third base in 2021, is the latest example. “He can handle it,” Kuntz said.

Josh Vernier has video from minor league camp.

Ned Yost picked which four Royals would make his franchise “Mt. Rushmore.”

On the “Loud Outs” program on MLB Network Radio, Yost was asked to pick his Mt. Rushmore of Royals players, and it’s notable that none of the players Yost managed made the cut. That may seem odd to some, but it would be hard to argue with the players he picked: George Brett, Frank White, Paul Splittorff and Mike Sweeney.

Royals Farm Report is now part of the KC Sports Network, and they talk to Vinnie Pasquantino in their first show.

Mike McCarthy at Kings of Kauffman wants the Royals to give Danny Duffy a call.

No deal between owners and players yet, but they talk deep into the night and agree to move back the deadline to cancel games.

Derek Jeter steps down as CEO of the Marlins reportedly because owner Bruce Sherman refused to invest more in the club.

Could foreign leagues offer opportunities for MLB players during the lockout?

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. may not be ready for Opening Day.

The MLBPA will offer a fully-staffed training facility for players during the lockout.

MLB is in serious talks to stream games on Peacock and Apple TV.

Outfielder Joey Gallo makes a LinkedIn page.

Ben Clemens at Fangraphs looks at the public financial statements on the Braves.

The case for Brian Giles being one of the more underrated players in recent history.

