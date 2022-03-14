Royals Rumblings - News for March 14, 2022

Dayton Moore discussed a lot of things related to the club when lockout finally ended, including how aggressive he thinks they’ll be in trades and free agency (spoiler: not very).

“I don’t anticipate us getting involved with a lot of the high-dollar free agents at this point in time,” he said. “But nonetheless, we’re renewing some of the communication that has been absent through this past winter.” ...“One of the things we talked about was the importance of us staying disciplined with this current group of players. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to look for ways to supplement our talent. We will. But as you know, our roster is at 40. And it’s a very young and talented roster with more players and pitchers on the horizon.”

Bobby Witt Jr. headlines the Royals’ list of 21 non-roster Spring Training invitees.

Here is the full list of the Royals’ non-roster invitees: Pitchers (8): RHP Colten Brewer, LHP Austin Cox, RHP Jose Cuas, LHP Josh Dye, LHP Foster Griffin, RHP Brad Peacock, RHP Jace Vines, RHP Arodys Vizcaíno Catchers (4): Tyler Cropley, Kale Emshoff, Freddy Fermin, Logan Porter Infielders (5): Witt Jr., Gabriel Cancel, Iván Castillo, Clay Dungan, Vinnie Pasquantino Outfielders (4): Dairon Blanco, Nate Eaton, Brewer Hicklen, JaCoby Jones

Lynn Worthy writes about Michael Massey and his painful journey due to nagging back injuries.

Massey’s back problems plagued him through his first season in the minors at the Rookie League level. He still batted .272 with 47 hits and 25 RBIs in 42 games, but he just wasn’t right. “My first year in Burlington, I could barely tie my shoes half the time,” Massey said. “I think I played 42 of the 80 games. So just the program and the patience that they’ve had with me has been second to none honestly because there’ve been a lot of times in my own head that I didn’t think I could do it.” Massey continued to play, but doubt had taken hold. Could he get to that 96-mph heater up? Could he rotate his hips the way needed? Would he have the range he needed in the field?

Over at Kings of Kauffman, Mike Gillespie says that Ryan O’Hearn should be on a short leash.

