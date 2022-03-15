Royals Review 2022 NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge

You know the drill by now: it’s bracket season. It is the seventh iteration of the Royals Review March Madness Bracket Challenge. Are there any prizes? No. Is your ego at stake? Yes. Yes it is.

From last year, here are the top winners among the 99 participants. If you forgot, Baylor came away with the trophy. Our top three performers all correctly picked Baylor to win, but our fourth place finisher didn’t do so and still ended up with a top five performance.

Gold Medal: zbedman by wbrockhoff

zbedman by wbrockhoff Silver Medal: PS I Love You by Pope Soria

PS I Love You by Pope Soria Bronze Medal : Mark_Rebecca by ShieldsHouse

: Mark_Rebecca by ShieldsHouse Honorable Mention: Jayhawkkirk 1 by Jayhawkkirk

Ready to challenge the likes of the above winners this year? Looking to run it back? Let’s have your bracket.

How to Join

Go to the ESPN Tournament Challenge page If you don’t already have an ESPN profile, sign up—it’s free and only requires an email account Under the ‘My Groups’ tab click ‘Find a Group’ and search for ‘Royals Review - 2022’ or just follow this hyperlink Enter the password of RoyalsAreBack and join the group

You can then, under ‘My Bracket,’ choose your teams until the first round of 64 begins. I only ask that, if you are a commenter here at Royals Review and your ESPN screen name is not clearly similar to your Royals Review screen name, you name your bracket something that can make it clear to everyone whose bracket yours is.

Good luck! May the best, or luckiest, bracket win.