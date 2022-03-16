Royals unveil revised spring training schedule with TV and radio

The Royals unveiled a revised 17-game spring training schedule that begins this Friday, March 18 against the Texas Rangers at 3:05 CT in Surprise. Six spring training games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City:

Sunday, March 20, 3:05 CT, vs. Arizona Diamondbacks in Surprise

Monday, March 21, 3:10 CT vs. Los Angeles Angels in Tempe

Tuesday, March 22, 3:05 CT vs. Oakland Athletics in Surprise

Friday, March 25, 3:05 CT vs. Texas Rangers in Surprise

Saturday, March 26, 8:05 CT vs. Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise

Tuesday, April 5, 2:10 CT vs. Milwaukee Brewers in Maryvale

In addition to the televised games, 610 Sports in Kansas City will broadcast eight games over the radio, with another four games on 1660 AM. Other games will air on royals.com.

All the info you need on how to catch your Royals this spring.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/AlSOeIBG3b — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2022

The regular-season television schedule has yet to be announced. Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Steve Physioc, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery will all return on Royals broadcasts this year for Bally Sports Kansas City.

Bally Sports Kansas City is available on many cable and satellite packages, but has not reached agreement with many streaming-only options. You can find available cable and satellite providers here. Currently, the only streaming-only option available is DIRECTV streaming.