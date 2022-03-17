Royals Review Radio: The Zack is Back episode

There is finally baseball news to talk about, and Max Rieper, Jeremy “Hokius” Greco, and Matthew LaMar end the lockout by wrapping up the labor deal, and of course, getting hyped for the return of Zack Greinke. They also discuss the Mike Minor/Amir Garrett trade, the potential pursuit of A’s pitcher Frankie Montas, and how Adalberto Mondesi fits in this year’s lineup.

