Royals release revised regular season schedule

The Royals unveiled their revised 2022 regular season schedule this week, rescheduling the first week of games that were pushed back due to the lockout. As previously announced, the Royals will begin their season on April 7 at home against Cleveland, followed by an off day, then the remainder of the four-game series with the Guardians. They will then head to St. Louis for a quick two-game set before coming back home for a seven-game homestand against the Tigers and Twins as originally scheduled.
The Royals will make up a home game against the White Sox in a doubleheader on May 17, another doubleheader on August 10, and they’ll host the White Sox for one game on August 22. Their three-game series in Cleveland originally scheduled for the first week will now be the last series of the year, taking place October 3-5, meaning the Royals will end the year with six consecutive games in Cleveland against the Guardians.
Other highlights from the original schedule include interleague games against the National League West. The Royals will host the Dodgers on August 12-14, the Diamondbacks on August 23-24, and Eric Hosmer and the Padres on August 26-28. They will travel to Colorado on May 13-15, Arizona on May 23-24, and to San Francisco on June 13-15. They will host the Cardinals on May 3-4.
The All-Star break will take place July 18-21, with the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The longest homestand is an 11-game stretch in August where the Royals will host the Red Sox, White Sox, and Dodgers from the 4th through the 14th. The Royals end the season with a nine-game road trip to Detroit and Cleveland.
The television schedule for Bally Sports Kansas City has not yet been released.
The 2022 promotional schedule is available here. Among the giveaways are a Jackie Robinson sweatshirt on April 15, a parade of hearts flag on May 16, a trucker hat on May 18, a Hawaiian shirt on June 28, a 2000s-era Royals black jersey on July 11, a clear tote bag on July 23, a Monarchs pennant on August 13, a hooded towel on August 14, a hooded t-shirt on September 11, and a puffy vest on September 24.
There will be four bobblehead giveaways - a Nicky Lopez bobblehead on June 12, a Salvador Perez bobblehead on June 26, a “mystery bobblehead” on July 26, and a Michael A. Taylor bobblehead on August 24.
Other promotions include School Day is April 21, a drone show on April 29, Pride Night is June 6, Faith and Family Night is July 6, Bark at the Park is September 6 and 21, Viva Los Reales is September 20, Futures Night is September 23, an Fan Appreciation Night is September 24. The team will also offer Student Nights, Friday Night Fireworks, Family Funday Sunday, Dollar Dog Nights, and Price Chop Mondays.
Royals 2022 regular season schedule
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Thursday
|April 7
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|April 8
|OFF
|Saturday
|April 9
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|April 10
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|April 11
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|April 12
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|6:45 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|April 13
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|12:15 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|April 14
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|April 15
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|April 16
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|April 17
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|April 18
|OFF
|Tuesday
|April 19
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|April 20
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|April 21
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|April 22
|at Seattle Mariners
|8:40 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|April 23
|at Seattle Mariners
|8:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|April 24
|at Seattle Mariners
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|April 25
|OFF
|Tuesday
|April 26
|at Chicago White Sox
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|April 27
|at Chicago White Sox
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|April 28
|at Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|April 29
|vs. New York Yankees
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|April 30
|vs. New York Yankees
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|May 1
|vs. New York Yankees
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|May 2
|OFF
|Tuesday
|May 3
|vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|May 4
|vs. St. Louis Cardinals
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|May 5
|OFF
|Friday
|May 6
|at Baltimore Orioles
|6:05 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|May 7
|at Baltimore Orioles
|6:05 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|May 8
|at Baltimore Orioles
|12:35 p.m. CT
|Monday
|May 9
|OFF
|Tuesday
|May 10
|at Texas Rangers
|7:05 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|May 11
|at Texas Rangers
|7:05 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|May 12
|at Texas Rangers
|7:05 p.m. CT
|Friday
|May 13
|at Colorado Rockies
|7:40 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|May 14
|at Colorado Rockies
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|May 15
|at Colorado Rockies
|2:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|May 16
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|May 17
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|May 17
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|May 18
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|May 19
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|May 20
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|May 21
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|May 22
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|May 23
|at Arizona Diamondbacks
|8:40 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|May 24
|at Arizona Diamondbacks
|8:40 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|May 25
|OFF
|Thursday
|May 26
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Friday
|May 27
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|May 28
|at Minnesota Twins
|TBD
|Sunday
|May 29
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|May 30
|at Cleveland Guardians
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|May 31
|at Cleveland Guardians
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|June 1
|at Cleveland Guardians
|12:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|June 2
|OFF
|Friday
|June 3
|vs. Houston Astros
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|June 4
|vs. Houston Astros
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|June 5
|vs. Houston Astros
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|June 6
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|June 7
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|June 8
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|June 9
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|June 10
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|June 11
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|June 12
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|June 13
|at San Francisco Giants
|8:45 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|June 14
|at San Francisco Giants
|8:45 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|June 15
|at San Francisco Giants
|2:45 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|June 16
|OFF
|Friday
|June 17
|at Oakland Athletics
|8:40 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|June 18
|at Oakland Athletics
|3:07 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|June 19
|at Oakland Athletics
|3:07 p.m. CT
|Monday
|June 20
|at Los Angeles Angels
|8:38 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|June 21
|at Los Angeles Angels
|8:38 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|June 22
|at Los Angeles Angels
|8:49 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|June 23
|OFF
|Friday
|June 24
|vs. Oakland Athletics
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|June 25
|vs. Oakland Athletics
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|June 26
|vs. Oakland Athletics
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|June 27
|vs. Texas Rangers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|June 28
|vs. Texas Rangers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|June 29
|vs. Texas Rangers
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|June 30
|OFF
|Friday
|July 1
|at Detroit Tigers
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|July 2
|at Detroit Tigers
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|July 3
|at Detroit Tigers
|12:40 p.m. CT
|Monday
|July 4
|at Houston Astros
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|July 5
|at Houston Astros
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|July 6
|at Houston Astros
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|July 7
|at Houston Astros
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|July 8
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|July 9
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|July 10
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|July 11
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|July 12
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|July 13
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|July 14
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|6:07 p.m. CT
|Friday
|July 15
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|6:07 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|July 16
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|2:07 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|July 17
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|12:37 p.m. CT
|Monday
|July 18
|OFF
|Tuesday
|July 19
|All-Star Game
|Wednesday
|July 20
|OFF
|Thursday
|July 21
|OFF
|Friday
|July 22
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|July 23
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|July 24
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|July 25
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|July 26
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|July 27
|vs. Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|July 28
|at New York Yankees
|6:05 p.m. CT
|Friday
|July 29
|at New York Yankees
|6:05 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|July 30
|at New York Yankees
|TBD
|Sunday
|July 31
|at New York Yankees
|12:35 p.m. CT
|Monday
|August 1
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|August 2
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|August 3
|at Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|August 4
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|August 5
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|August 6
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|August 7
|vs. Boston Red Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|August 8
|OFF
|Tuesday
|August 9
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|August 10
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|August 11
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|August 12
|vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|August 13
|vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|August 14
|vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|August 15
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|August 16
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|August 17
|at Minnesota Twins
|12:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|August 18
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|August 19
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|August 20
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|August 21
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|12:40 p.m. CT
|Monday
|August 22
|vs. Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|August 23
|vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|August 24
|vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|August 25
|OFF
|Friday
|August 26
|vs. San Diego Padres
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|August 27
|vs. San Diego Padres
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|August 28
|vs. San Diego Padres
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|August 29
|OFF
|Tuesday
|August 30
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|August 31
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|September 1
|at Chicago White Sox
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|September 2
|at Detroit Tigers
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|September 3
|at Detroit Tigers
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|September 4
|at Detroit Tigers
|12:40 p.m. CT
|Monday
|September 5
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|September 6
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|September 7
|vs. Cleveland Guardians
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|September 8
|OFF
|Friday
|September 9
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|September 10
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|September 11
|vs. Detroit Tigers
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|September 12
|OFF
|Tuesday
|September 13
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|September 14
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|September 15
|at Minnesota Twins
|6:40 p.m. CT
|Friday
|September 16
|at Boston Red Sox
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|September 17
|at Boston Red Sox
|3:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|September 18
|at Boston Red Sox
|12:35 p.m. CT
|Monday
|September 19
|OFF
|Tuesday
|September 20
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|September 21
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|September 22
|vs. Minnesota Twins
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|September 23
|vs. Seattle Mariners
|7:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|September 24
|vs. Seattle Mariners
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|September 25
|vs. Seattle Mariners
|1:10 p.m. CT
|Monday
|September 26
|OFF
|Tuesday
|September 27
|at Detroit Tigers
|5:40 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|September 28
|at Detroit Tigers
|5:40 p.m. CT
|Thursday
|September 29
|at Detroit Tigers
|12:10 p.m. CT
|Friday
|September 30
|at Cleveland Guardians
|6:10 p.m. CT
|Saturday
|October 1
|at Cleveland Guardians
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Sunday
|October 2
|at Cleveland Guardians
|12:40 p.m. CT
|Monday
|October 3
|at Cleveland Guardians
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Tuesday
|October 4
|at Cleveland Guardians
|5:10 p.m. CT
|Wednesday
|October 5
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBD
Loading comments...