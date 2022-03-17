Royals release revised regular season schedule

The Royals unveiled their revised 2022 regular season schedule this week, rescheduling the first week of games that were pushed back due to the lockout. As previously announced, the Royals will begin their season on April 7 at home against Cleveland, followed by an off day, then the remainder of the four-game series with the Guardians. They will then head to St. Louis for a quick two-game set before coming back home for a seven-game homestand against the Tigers and Twins as originally scheduled.

The Royals will make up a home game against the White Sox in a doubleheader on May 17, another doubleheader on August 10, and they’ll host the White Sox for one game on August 22. Their three-game series in Cleveland originally scheduled for the first week will now be the last series of the year, taking place October 3-5, meaning the Royals will end the year with six consecutive games in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Other highlights from the original schedule include interleague games against the National League West. The Royals will host the Dodgers on August 12-14, the Diamondbacks on August 23-24, and Eric Hosmer and the Padres on August 26-28. They will travel to Colorado on May 13-15, Arizona on May 23-24, and to San Francisco on June 13-15. They will host the Cardinals on May 3-4.

The All-Star break will take place July 18-21, with the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The longest homestand is an 11-game stretch in August where the Royals will host the Red Sox, White Sox, and Dodgers from the 4th through the 14th. The Royals end the season with a nine-game road trip to Detroit and Cleveland.

The television schedule for Bally Sports Kansas City has not yet been released.

The 2022 promotional schedule is available here. Among the giveaways are a Jackie Robinson sweatshirt on April 15, a parade of hearts flag on May 16, a trucker hat on May 18, a Hawaiian shirt on June 28, a 2000s-era Royals black jersey on July 11, a clear tote bag on July 23, a Monarchs pennant on August 13, a hooded towel on August 14, a hooded t-shirt on September 11, and a puffy vest on September 24.

There will be four bobblehead giveaways - a Nicky Lopez bobblehead on June 12, a Salvador Perez bobblehead on June 26, a “mystery bobblehead” on July 26, and a Michael A. Taylor bobblehead on August 24.

Other promotions include School Day is April 21, a drone show on April 29, Pride Night is June 6, Faith and Family Night is July 6, Bark at the Park is September 6 and 21, Viva Los Reales is September 20, Futures Night is September 23, an Fan Appreciation Night is September 24. The team will also offer Student Nights, Friday Night Fireworks, Family Funday Sunday, Dollar Dog Nights, and Price Chop Mondays.