Royals release revised regular season schedule

The season will end with an entire week in Cleveland

By Max Rieper
Texas Rangers v. Kansas City Royals Photo by Kyle Rivas/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Royals unveiled their revised 2022 regular season schedule this week, rescheduling the first week of games that were pushed back due to the lockout. As previously announced, the Royals will begin their season on April 7 at home against Cleveland, followed by an off day, then the remainder of the four-game series with the Guardians. They will then head to St. Louis for a quick two-game set before coming back home for a seven-game homestand against the Tigers and Twins as originally scheduled.

The Royals will make up a home game against the White Sox in a doubleheader on May 17, another doubleheader on August 10, and they’ll host the White Sox for one game on August 22. Their three-game series in Cleveland originally scheduled for the first week will now be the last series of the year, taking place October 3-5, meaning the Royals will end the year with six consecutive games in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Other highlights from the original schedule include interleague games against the National League West. The Royals will host the Dodgers on August 12-14, the Diamondbacks on August 23-24, and Eric Hosmer and the Padres on August 26-28. They will travel to Colorado on May 13-15, Arizona on May 23-24, and to San Francisco on June 13-15. They will host the Cardinals on May 3-4.

The All-Star break will take place July 18-21, with the All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The longest homestand is an 11-game stretch in August where the Royals will host the Red Sox, White Sox, and Dodgers from the 4th through the 14th. The Royals end the season with a nine-game road trip to Detroit and Cleveland.

The television schedule for Bally Sports Kansas City has not yet been released.

The 2022 promotional schedule is available here. Among the giveaways are a Jackie Robinson sweatshirt on April 15, a parade of hearts flag on May 16, a trucker hat on May 18, a Hawaiian shirt on June 28, a 2000s-era Royals black jersey on July 11, a clear tote bag on July 23, a Monarchs pennant on August 13, a hooded towel on August 14, a hooded t-shirt on September 11, and a puffy vest on September 24.

There will be four bobblehead giveaways - a Nicky Lopez bobblehead on June 12, a Salvador Perez bobblehead on June 26, a “mystery bobblehead” on July 26, and a Michael A. Taylor bobblehead on August 24.

Other promotions include School Day is April 21, a drone show on April 29, Pride Night is June 6, Faith and Family Night is July 6, Bark at the Park is September 6 and 21, Viva Los Reales is September 20, Futures Night is September 23, an Fan Appreciation Night is September 24. The team will also offer Student Nights, Friday Night Fireworks, Family Funday Sunday, Dollar Dog Nights, and Price Chop Mondays.

Royals 2022 regular season schedule

Day Date Opponent Time
Thursday April 7 vs. Cleveland Guardians 3:10 p.m. CT
Friday April 8 OFF
Saturday April 9 vs. Cleveland Guardians 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday April 10 vs. Cleveland Guardians 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday April 11 vs. Cleveland Guardians 1:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday April 12 at St. Louis Cardinals 6:45 p.m. CT
Wednesday April 13 at St. Louis Cardinals 12:15 p.m. CT
Thursday April 14 vs. Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. CT
Friday April 15 vs. Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday April 16 vs. Detroit Tigers 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday April 17 vs. Detroit Tigers 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday April 18 OFF
Tuesday April 19 vs. Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday April 20 vs. Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday April 21 vs. Minnesota Twins 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday April 22 at Seattle Mariners 8:40 p.m. CT
Saturday April 23 at Seattle Mariners 8:10 p.m. CT
Sunday April 24 at Seattle Mariners 3:10 p.m. CT
Monday April 25 OFF
Tuesday April 26 at Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday April 27 at Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m. CT
Thursday April 28 at Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday April 29 vs. New York Yankees 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday April 30 vs. New York Yankees 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday May 1 vs. New York Yankees 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday May 2 OFF
Tuesday May 3 vs. St. Louis Cardinals 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday May 4 vs. St. Louis Cardinals 6:10 p.m. CT
Thursday May 5 OFF
Friday May 6 at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 p.m. CT
Saturday May 7 at Baltimore Orioles 6:05 p.m. CT
Sunday May 8 at Baltimore Orioles 12:35 p.m. CT
Monday May 9 OFF
Tuesday May 10 at Texas Rangers 7:05 p.m. CT
Wednesday May 11 at Texas Rangers 7:05 p.m. CT
Thursday May 12 at Texas Rangers 7:05 p.m. CT
Friday May 13 at Colorado Rockies 7:40 p.m. CT
Saturday May 14 at Colorado Rockies 7:10 p.m. CT
Sunday May 15 at Colorado Rockies 2:10 p.m. CT
Monday May 16 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday May 17 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
May 17 vs. Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday May 18 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday May 19 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday May 20 vs. Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday May 21 vs. Minnesota Twins 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday May 22 vs. Minnesota Twins 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday May 23 at Arizona Diamondbacks 8:40 p.m. CT
Tuesday May 24 at Arizona Diamondbacks 8:40 p.m. CT
Wednesday May 25 OFF
Thursday May 26 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Friday May 27 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday May 28 at Minnesota Twins TBD
Sunday May 29 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday May 30 at Cleveland Guardians 5:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday May 31 at Cleveland Guardians 5:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday June 1 at Cleveland Guardians 12:10 p.m. CT
Thursday June 2 OFF
Friday June 3 vs. Houston Astros 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday June 4 vs. Houston Astros 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday June 5 vs. Houston Astros 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday June 6 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday June 7 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday June 8 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday June 9 vs. Baltimore Orioles 7:10 p.m. CT
Friday June 10 vs. Baltimore Orioles 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday June 11 vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday June 12 vs. Baltimore Orioles 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday June 13 at San Francisco Giants 8:45 p.m. CT
Tuesday June 14 at San Francisco Giants 8:45 p.m. CT
Wednesday June 15 at San Francisco Giants 2:45 p.m. CT
Thursday June 16 OFF
Friday June 17 at Oakland Athletics 8:40 p.m. CT
Saturday June 18 at Oakland Athletics 3:07 p.m. CT
Sunday June 19 at Oakland Athletics 3:07 p.m. CT
Monday June 20 at Los Angeles Angels 8:38 p.m. CT
Tuesday June 21 at Los Angeles Angels 8:38 p.m. CT
Wednesday June 22 at Los Angeles Angels 8:49 p.m. CT
Thursday June 23 OFF
Friday June 24 vs. Oakland Athletics 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday June 25 vs. Oakland Athletics 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday June 26 vs. Oakland Athletics 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday June 27 vs. Texas Rangers 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday June 28 vs. Texas Rangers 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday June 29 vs. Texas Rangers 1:10 p.m. CT
Thursday June 30 OFF
Friday July 1 at Detroit Tigers 6:10 p.m. CT
Saturday July 2 at Detroit Tigers 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday July 3 at Detroit Tigers 12:40 p.m. CT
Monday July 4 at Houston Astros 3:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday July 5 at Houston Astros 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday July 6 at Houston Astros 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday July 7 at Houston Astros 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday July 8 vs. Cleveland Guardians 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday July 9 vs. Cleveland Guardians 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday July 10 vs. Cleveland Guardians 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday July 11 vs. Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday July 12 vs. Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday July 13 vs. Detroit Tigers 1:10 p.m. CT
Thursday July 14 at Toronto Blue Jays 6:07 p.m. CT
Friday July 15 at Toronto Blue Jays 6:07 p.m. CT
Saturday July 16 at Toronto Blue Jays 2:07 p.m. CT
Sunday July 17 at Toronto Blue Jays 12:37 p.m. CT
Monday July 18 OFF
Tuesday July 19 All-Star Game
Wednesday July 20 OFF
Thursday July 21 OFF
Friday July 22 vs. Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday July 23 vs. Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday July 24 vs. Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday July 25 vs. Los Angeles Angels 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday July 26 vs. Los Angeles Angels 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday July 27 vs. Los Angeles Angels 1:10 p.m. CT
Thursday July 28 at New York Yankees 6:05 p.m. CT
Friday July 29 at New York Yankees 6:05 p.m. CT
Saturday July 30 at New York Yankees TBD
Sunday July 31 at New York Yankees 12:35 p.m. CT
Monday August 1 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday August 2 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday August 3 at Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Thursday August 4 vs. Boston Red Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Friday August 5 vs. Boston Red Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday August 6 vs. Boston Red Sox 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday August 7 vs. Boston Red Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday August 8 OFF
Tuesday August 9 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday August 10 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday August 11 vs. Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday August 12 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday August 13 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday August 14 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday August 15 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Tuesday August 16 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Wednesday August 17 at Minnesota Twins 12:10 p.m. CT
Thursday August 18 at Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 p.m. CT
Friday August 19 at Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 p.m. CT
Saturday August 20 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday August 21 at Tampa Bay Rays 12:40 p.m. CT
Monday August 22 vs. Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday August 23 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday August 24 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday August 25 OFF
Friday August 26 vs. San Diego Padres 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday August 27 vs. San Diego Padres 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday August 28 vs. San Diego Padres 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday August 29 OFF
Tuesday August 30 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday August 31 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday September 1 at Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday September 2 at Detroit Tigers 6:10 p.m. CT
Saturday September 3 at Detroit Tigers 5:10 p.m. CT
Sunday September 4 at Detroit Tigers 12:40 p.m. CT
Monday September 5 vs. Cleveland Guardians 7:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday September 6 vs. Cleveland Guardians 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday September 7 vs. Cleveland Guardians 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday September 8 OFF
Friday September 9 vs. Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday September 10 vs. Detroit Tigers 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday September 11 vs. Detroit Tigers 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday September 12 OFF
Tuesday September 13 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Wednesday September 14 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Thursday September 15 at Minnesota Twins 6:40 p.m. CT
Friday September 16 at Boston Red Sox 6:10 p.m. CT
Saturday September 17 at Boston Red Sox 3:10 p.m. CT
Sunday September 18 at Boston Red Sox 12:35 p.m. CT
Monday September 19 OFF
Tuesday September 20 vs. Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday September 21 vs. Minnesota Twins 7:10 p.m. CT
Thursday September 22 vs. Minnesota Twins 1:10 p.m. CT
Friday September 23 vs. Seattle Mariners 7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday September 24 vs. Seattle Mariners 6:10 p.m. CT
Sunday September 25 vs. Seattle Mariners 1:10 p.m. CT
Monday September 26 OFF
Tuesday September 27 at Detroit Tigers 5:40 p.m. CT
Wednesday September 28 at Detroit Tigers 5:40 p.m. CT
Thursday September 29 at Detroit Tigers 12:10 p.m. CT
Friday September 30 at Cleveland Guardians 6:10 p.m. CT
Saturday October 1 at Cleveland Guardians 5:10 p.m. CT
Sunday October 2 at Cleveland Guardians 12:40 p.m. CT
Monday October 3 at Cleveland Guardians 5:10 p.m. CT
Tuesday October 4 at Cleveland Guardians 5:10 p.m. CT
Wednesday October 5 at Cleveland Guardians TBD

