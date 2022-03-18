Royals Rumblings - News for March 18, 2022

Lynn Worthy covered Zack Greinke’s press conference with the media.

“I don’t feel this is my last year,” Greinke said. “I’m hoping to have a lot of fun this year. This was a team I singled out that I wanted to play for. It was my number one choice. The only thing that would’ve made it a little tough is if pitchers were still allowed to hit.” ... “I think I could be valuable with that. I know when I was in Kansas City I was young, and the first couple of years we had some guys that would try to help and they were great guys. They helped a lot. When Gil Meche came over and he was a bigger name and still really good, I think just seeing him pitch every fifth day helped me a lot. “I hope that that could happen for other people. There were a couple teams that I singled out that I thought could use that help the most. Kansas City was one of them, but I also think it’s going to be a good year.”

Whit Merrifield is “fired up” about this week’s transactions.

“We’re obviously thrilled to have a future Hall of Famer in the clubhouse where he started his career,” Royals two-time All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield said of Greinke. “So we’re excited to get to know him and play behind him. Amir just brings another element to our bullpen. We’re fired up for those two to be on our team. “We’re just improving our team every day. We’ll see if we’re done. If we are, we’re fired up for the squad we’ve got. If we keep making moves, we’ll trust the front office to make us better.”

Zack is glad to be back.

Zack Greinke on wanting to come back to KC after the #Royals World Series runs:

Zack Greinke on wanting to come back to KC after the #Royals World Series runs:

"Seeing the town and fans, how much has changed since when I was in KC, how much excitement was there, was really neat to see... Was great for the city when that was going on, pretty awesome."

Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs looks at what Zack Greinke has left in the tank.

The fastball, curveball, and slider have accounted for about 76–83% of Greinke’s offerings to righties over the past four seasons. Those hitters combined to slug .442 against those pitches in 2018, then .367, .451, and .530 in successive seasons — that while his strikeout rate against righties fell from 25.9% in ’18 to 17.8% last year, meaning more of those pitches are getting mashed. All told, while he’s held lefties to a .241 wOBA (.202/.243/.310) over the past two seasons, righties have a .352 mark (.290/.322/.510). It appears that Greinke will either have to recover some velocity on his fastball or learn to rely upon it less, or, most likely, both.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about three things to watch with new reliever Amir Garrett.

Garrett has always suffered on an HR/FB rate end over the course of his career, as he has a career HR/FB rate of 22 percent, which included a 20.9 HR/FB rate allowed last season, according to Fangraphs. Last year, even though Garrett had a much higher groundball rate at home than on the road (57.1 percent vs. 42.6 percent), his HR/FB rate was 7.6 percent lower on the road than at GAB. Hence, Garrett will benefit from the more pitcher-friendly confines of Kauffman, where flyballs are less likely to go for home runs than in Cincinnati.

Clint Scoles at Royals Academy thinks Garrett could bounce back.

It’s no doubt that Garrett had a down 2021 as far as his results are concerned. Helping create his 6.04 ERA was a 13.5% walk rate and a 21% HR/FB rate. Those numbers are rough to look at, but the numbers behind them aren’t all that bad, as Garrett’s spin rate on his slider and fastball didn’t differentiate from 2020, and his velocity was also the same. That tells me the stuff is still there even if the control was off last year, which hopefully he can find the answer to find that again.

Pete Grathoff talks to Ryan Lefebvre about how broadcasting games will return to normal this season.

“I don’t think I don’t think any of us love doing the TV games off of the screens,” he said. “But I think over the course of two years, we figured out to pull it off somehow. And so if there ever comes a time where, for whatever reason, we have to do the games remotely and we stay home and do a series instead of going out on the road at least now there’s a template for how to do it.”

Baseball America writes about potential breakout prospects for each team.

Kansas City Royals Alec Marsh, RHP (No. 11) An expected breakout performer ahead of the 2021 season, Marsh missed the majority of the year due to arm fatigue. When healthy, Marsh boasts an upper-90s fastball that can hit triple digits, two breaking balls and a changeup, all of which show promising potential. He’ll likely start the 2022 season back at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at the non-roster invitees in camp.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman thinks the Royals are taking the right approach in handling Adalberto Mondesi.

The Competitive Balance rounds are set with the Royals getting the third pick in Round A.

MLB will hold the draft in Los Angeles with All-Star activities and will host a combine.

The Rangers sign infielder Brad Miller to a two-year deal.

Infielder Jonathan Villar signs a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cubs.

The Angels sign relievers Ryan Tepera and Archie Bradley.

Orioles outfielders Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays are drawing trade interest.

The Giants add injured lefty Matt Boyd.

The Yankees will talk contract extension with Aaron Judge soon.

Joe Buck was going to stop broadcasting the World Series even if he had stayed with FOX.

A look at how the Detroit Tigers are evolving their hitting development.

Former Kansas City Athletics pitcher and Yankees World Series MVP Ralph Terry dies.

