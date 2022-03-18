Royals vs. Rangers Friday game thread

Baseball is back! The Royals get the exhibition season started today against their Surprise neighbors, the Texas Rangers. Rookie Jonathan Heasley takes the mound to start with Collin Snider, Brad Peacock, Colten Brewer, Jace Vines, Jose Cuas, Foster Griffin, and Josh Dye all possibilities to pitch.

Mike Matheny’s lineup looks like it could be the one we see on April 7 for the season opener?

Today’s Royals lineup. Felt good to type.



RF Whit Merrifield

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Salvador Perez

LF Andrew Benintendi (L)

1B Carlos Santana (S)

DH Hunter Dozier

SS Adalberto Mondesi (S)

3B Bobby Witt Jr.

CF Michael A. Taylor



RHP Jonathan Heasley — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 18, 2022

First pitch is at 3:05 CT and you can follow the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.