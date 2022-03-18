 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royals vs. Rangers Friday game thread

Baseball is back!

By Max Rieper
MLB: MAR 08 Spring Training - Dodgers at Rangers Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baseball is back! The Royals get the exhibition season started today against their Surprise neighbors, the Texas Rangers. Rookie Jonathan Heasley takes the mound to start with Collin Snider, Brad Peacock, Colten Brewer, Jace Vines, Jose Cuas, Foster Griffin, and Josh Dye all possibilities to pitch.

Mike Matheny’s lineup looks like it could be the one we see on April 7 for the season opener?

First pitch is at 3:05 CT and you can follow the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

