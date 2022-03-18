Danny Duffy signs with the Dodgers

Danny Duffy will not be returning to the Royals this spring, instead signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers with a club option for 2023, according to reporter Robert Murray. The Royals traded Duffy to the Dodgers last July for a player to be named later, which turned out to be minor league pitcher Zach Willeman. Duffy never made an appearance for Los Angeles last year due to a left flexor tendon strain injury. That injury will keep him out until June this year.

Danny Duffy has passed his Dodgers physical, source said. He is expected to return around midseason and pitch out of the bullpen. The deal contains a club option for 2023 that is worth $7 million that can become $10 million if he pitches 15 games and 15 innings this season. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 18, 2022

Duffy considered retiring due to his injury, but he was able to avoid Tommy John surgery. He told Andy McCullough of The Athletic last December, “I was going to take it to the house. But I got the itch. I’ve got more in the tank, for sure.” He plans to pitch out of the bullpen to ease back into pitching after his injury.