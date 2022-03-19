Weekend Rumblings - News for March 19, 2022

Bobby Witt Jr. is aiming to make the big leagues out of camp, writes Anne Rogers.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to be up with other names in the past,” Witt Jr. said. “That’s the one thing I saw — all the other guys who were rated the No. 1 prospect. It’s motivation for me. It’s one step closer to graduating from that list. That’s my ultimate goal. One guy I worked out with told me that prospects have done nothing until you get there and graduate from that list. That’s my ultimate goal. This was part of it. This was awesome. I’ll cherish it for however long. But now it’s just time to hopefully get up there with the big boys.”

Jon Heasley showed off a change up in the spring training opener.

“I want to get it to the point where I can throw it in any count,” Heasley explained. “I think it’s such an important pitch, whether it’s [to a] righty or lefty. If I can have it coming out looking like a fastball, I can get a lot of outs early in the counts. Sneak one by like I did 3-1, and, like that, get a swing and miss and get back in the count there. I think it’s having the consistency with it, and the feel for it, to be comfortable throwing it in any count any time.”

Adalberto Mondesi homered in his spring debut.

“I’m always ready to hit and always looking for the fastball, and I adjust,” Mondesi said. “I put a good swing on it, not trying to do too much like I always say, and good results.”

Nick Pratto also went deep, off Rangers prospect Jack Leiter.

“I thought I took a good swing on it,” Pratto said. “He made some good pitches early on, and he missed that one. He’s going to get me I’m sure, sometime soon. It all comes around.”

Andrew Benintendi talks about his contract situation with Lynn Worthy.

Benintendi told The Star on Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of any talks about a contract extension with the Royals, but that doesn’t mean he’s not open to it. “If that conversation comes up, I think it would be irresponsible of me not to listen to it,” Benintendi said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m going to control what I can control right now. Just getting ready for the reason.”

Former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer thinks he would have been handled differently in Kansas City than he was in San Diego.

“It’s different wherever you go,” said Hosmer, who spent seven seasons with the Royals before signing with the Padres before the 2018 season. “If my situation was in Kansas City, it would have been handled a little differently. But I’m not in Kansas City. I’m in San Diego. That’s how they operate here. I’m not holding a grudge because no one came up to me and told me what’s going on. I learned that’s part of the business.”

Bobby Witt Jr. tops the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect list with MJ Melendez (#51), Nick Pratto (#62), Asa Lacy (#72) also on the list.

Prospects Digest lists their top ten Royals prospects.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report writes about where some former Royals signed this off-season.

Carlos Correa signs a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins with two opt outs.

Philadelphia signs outfielder Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract.

The Braves sign closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million deal.

Texas is still linked to free agent infielder Trevor Story.

The Red Sox sign reliever Hanser Robles.

The Marlins designate outfielder Monte Harrison. from the Kansas City-area, for assignment.

St. Louis will be without pitchers Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes to begin the year.

New Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is a huge Mike Trout fan.

Manager Buck Showalter says he once let monkeys throw batting practice.

The winners and losers from the first round of March Madness.

Longtime ESPN reporter John Clayton dies at age 67.

Telegram is banned in Brazil because they forgot to check their email.

Why permanent daylight savings time may not be that great.

A same-sex kiss in the Pixar film Lightyear was taken out, then put back in.

Your song of the day is Beastie Boys with Brass Monkey.