Royals Rumblings - News for March 2, 2022

In case you missed it, MLB owners decided to cancel two series, delaying Opening Day and shortening the season by six games.

Remember though, that this delay does not affect the Minor League schedule. If you live anywhere near any Minor League team, now would be a good time to get obsessed with them in case the lockout is any longer.

David Pinto at Baseball Musings passed along a poem from Arthur Hittner.

Marc Normandin at Defector (free to read) compared the current MLB owner strategy to the 1990s.

Former Royal Kevin McCarthy (no, not that one) signed a minor league deal with the Cubs.

The New York Liberty is in hot water for chartering flights for its players, as apparently those travel accommodations are prohibited by the WNBA CBA.

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was arrested following a shooting in San Jose.

This is my first Rumblings since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to be honest I’m never sure how to balance light-hearted distraction with keeping up on grim news. If you need to take a break from the drumbeat of dark stuff, skip this section.

-Updates from yesterday include Pres. Biden’s plan to close American airspace to Russian flights as their attacks target civilian areas.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech before the European parliament.

-Among those who fled from the violence was ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who shared his experience.

Actor Ralph Ahn, who played Tran in ‘New Girl’ so wonderfully, died at age 95.

A cargo ship carrying luxury cars sank after a few days of being on fire.

What’s going to happen when two black holes collide?

Short daily walks may dramatically reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s. Here’s hoping.

The price of postage is going to increase forever and ever and ever.

