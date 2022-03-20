Royals vs. Diamondbacks Sunday game thread

The Royals are back in action today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie Jackson Kowar takes to the hill, having impressed manager Mike Matheny in the first few days of camp.
Mike Matheny on Jackson Kowar's live yesterday: "Probably the best I've seen Jackson. Just his consistency in the zone. Stuff looked right. ... Really good. He made some adjustments to repeat. In his bullpen, I don't think he threw a ball."#Royals— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 16, 2022
Again, the lineup looks like one that the Royals could use on Opening Day.
There’s a Royals game today. The lineup:— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 20, 2022
Whit Merrifield RF
Nicky Lopez 2B
Salvador Perez C
Andrew Benintendi LF
Carlos Santana DH
Hunter Dozier 1B
Adalberto Mondesi SS
Bobby Witt Jr. 3B
Michael A. Taylor CF
Jackson Kowar P
Game time is 3:05 CT. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City. You can find available cable and satellite providers here, and the game will stream on DirectTV. It will also stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.
