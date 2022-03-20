Royals vs. Diamondbacks Sunday game thread

The Royals are back in action today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie Jackson Kowar takes to the hill, having impressed manager Mike Matheny in the first few days of camp.

Mike Matheny on Jackson Kowar's live yesterday: "Probably the best I've seen Jackson. Just his consistency in the zone. Stuff looked right. ... Really good. He made some adjustments to repeat. In his bullpen, I don't think he threw a ball."#Royals — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 16, 2022

Again, the lineup looks like one that the Royals could use on Opening Day.

There’s a Royals game today. The lineup:



Whit Merrifield RF

Nicky Lopez 2B

Salvador Perez C

Andrew Benintendi LF

Carlos Santana DH

Hunter Dozier 1B

Adalberto Mondesi SS

Bobby Witt Jr. 3B

Michael A. Taylor CF



Jackson Kowar P — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 20, 2022

Game time is 3:05 CT. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City. You can find available cable and satellite providers here, and the game will stream on DirectTV. It will also stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.