Royals vs. Diamondbacks Sunday game thread

Baseball is on the TV today!

By Max Rieper
Arizona Diamondbacks v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Royals are back in action today against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie Jackson Kowar takes to the hill, having impressed manager Mike Matheny in the first few days of camp.

Again, the lineup looks like one that the Royals could use on Opening Day.

Game time is 3:05 CT. Today’s game will air on Bally Sports Kansas City. You can find available cable and satellite providers here, and the game will stream on DirectTV. It will also stream free today on MLB TV. You can also follow the game on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

